Intel has launched 10 new 11th Gen laptop CPUs based on the Tiger Lake architecture. These new CPUs are geared towards gamers and professionals. With these new CPUs, the company promises desktop-quality performance, with up to 19 percent better gen-on-gen multi-threaded performance. These new H-series CPUs join the 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs launched for thin-and-light laptops.

The new 11th Gen family of H-series CPUs include Core i9 and Core i7 models with eight cores each, six-core Core i5 models and two Xeon W-series models. Five of these CPUs come with support for Intel's vPro business platform. They also come with a new Thread Detection Technology and Control-flow Enforcement Technology capabilities, which will help defend its users from ransomware and crypto-mining attacks.

All of these new 11th Gen CPUs are paired with the company's new UHD Graphics integrated GPU based on the Xe-LP architecture, with 32 execution units. All of the new Tiger Lake processors use the Willow Cove core architecture based on the company's own 10nm SuperFin process. The platform features 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes and support for a high-bandwidth discrete GPU and fast NVMe SSD. The new Dual EDP graphics pathways will also allow laptops to utilise built-in secondary displays.

The platform features support for Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6E and DDR4-3200.

With all of these new CPUs the company claims that people can expect to see more 17-inch gaming laptops with a minimum 1440p resolution or a 1080p resolution with a refresh rate of 360Hz.

What does the top end 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPU offer?

The company is claiming that its top-end Intel Core i9-11980HK is the world’s best mobile gaming processor and will power “halo enthusiast” laptops. The CPU is fully unlocked and overclockable, however, OEMs might restrict it depending on the kind of enclosure and cooling apparatus.

It features eight cores with Hyper-Threading and 24MB of L3 cache memory. It has a 2.6GHz base frequency with a top 3.3GHz frequency with a 65W configurable TDP. It can also go up to 5GHz on two cores using the company’s own Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology.

Laptops to use these chips

Intel stated that over 80 laptops powered by these new chips will be announced by OEMs soon, a lot of which are expected to be gaming offerings. Most of these offerings are expected to be powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti discrete GPUs.