News

Intel launches 12th Gen Alder Lake chips: Core i9-12900K claimed to be world’s best gaming processor

Laptops

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake chips based on the 7nm manufacturing process launched globally. Here's everything you need to know about the new chips.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Core processors

Intel has finally launched its 12th Gen Alder Lake chips globally. The chips are helmed by the flagship Core i9-12900K CPU, which the company claims is the “world’s best gaming processor.” The new 12th Gen Alder Lake chips currently include six desktop processors, and the company is currently shipping 28 models to its manufacturing partners. Also Read - Microsoft sees cloud business growth, but supply chain still tight on Xbox, Surface laptop

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake chips

Intel Core i9-12900K offers 16 cores (eight performance cores and eight efficient cores) and 24 threads. The new processor delivers speeds up to 5.2GHz using the company’s own Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology. The company claims that the new Core i9-12900K CPU will offer a 19 percent performance improvement compared to its 11th Gen chips. Also Read - How to take a screenshot on PC in simple steps

Intel Core i7-12700K comes with 12 total cores (eight performance cores and four efficient cores) and 20 threads. The Core i5-12700K comes with 10 total cores (six performance cores and four efficient cores) along with 16 threads. Each of the three new chips are also available in a KF variant, which does not include the integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770/750, to help bring down the price. Also Read - Best laptops to buy under Rs 45,000 in October 2021: Dell Inspiron 3515, Acer Aspire 5, more

The new Alder Lake chips are the company’s first desktop chips to use the company’s 7nm process.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake chips: Price, availability

Intel Core i9-12900K is priced at $589 (approximately Rs 44,160), the KF variant is available at $564 (approximately Rs 42,286). Core i7-12700K is priced at $409 (approximately Rs 30,655) and the KF variant is priced at $384 (approximately Rs 28,781). The Core i5-12600K is priced at $289 (approximately Rs 21,661) and at $264 (approximately Rs 19,787) for the KF variant.

Intel 12th Gen chips are currently available for pre-ordering from today. They will be made available starting November 4.

What’s new

Apart from the cores and threads, the new 12th Gen Alder Lake chips come with support for up to 20 PCIe lanes (16 PCIe 5.0 and 4 PCIe 4.0 lanes). They come with support for DDR5 memory at up to 4800MT/s. They also come with larger L3 and L2 cache sizes.

Keep in mind, if you are getting a new 12th Gen chip, then you will also be required to get a new motherboard that has been built on Intel’s newly announced Z690 chipset. The new Z690 chipset adds support for features like Wi-Fi 6E, and faster USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 data transfer. Apart from this, the new chips use a new LGA 1700 socket, which could mean that you will have to get a new cooler or updated standoffs.

Microsoft’s Windows 11 will come with a Thread Director software, which will better manage tasks across threads, that will provide users with a notable boost in performance.

This is currently only the beginning of what the 12th Gen chips have to offer, with the company having big plans for the hybrid Alder Lake architecture, which includes mobile chips and ultra-mobile chips that will power laptops and other portable devices.

  • Published Date: October 27, 2021 10:53 PM IST

Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers