Intel announces 11th Gen processors for Chromebooks

Intel recently announced that it will be bringing its 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Xe graphics to Google Chromebooks. The new processors will help Chromebooks get faster performance numbers and better graphic performance. Intel's new Tiger Lake chips were launched earlier this month. The brand even termed the new 11th Gen processors to be the "world's best processor for thin and light laptops".

At the launch event for its new Tiger Lake series, Intel claimed the new chips will deliver 2.7x faster content creation and over 20 percent faster office productivity. The brand also mentioned more than 2x faster gaming and streaming compared to competing products.

"At Intel, we engineer our silicon to excel in performance across the widest variety of use cases, workloads, and form factors. Chrome OS devices are no exception, and this is a key segment we focus on," said Marcus Yam, Intel evangelist on a blog post. "Chromebooks have never been more important with the accelerated shift to working and learning from home."

“As Chrome OS enters its second decade, we remain steadfast in delivering a real-world performance that is more critical than ever with users demanding more from their machines in the rapidly evolving telework and virtual learning environments today,” the blog continues.

Intel 11th Gen processors vs 10th Gen processors

As per Intel’s claims, Tiger Lake chips will be able to load web pages 28 percent faster and 2.7 times faster graphics in games. Intel also boasts that the 11th Gen chips will let users who deal with a lot of content creation import, batch edit, and export photos up to 23 percent faster in Adobe Lightroom. Video production time via Kinemaster is also reportedly improved. The brand claimed the new chips are 54 percent faster in importing and exporting videos.