Intel Arc Alchemist could be as powerful as Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti: Report

Intel is getting ready to launch its Arc Alchemist discrete graphics card, which is due to be released sometime in Q1 2022. Now according to a new report, the Arc Alchemist GPU could be as powerful as the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti.

According to leaked benchmarks posted by TUM_APISAK on Twitter, the Arc Alchemist discrete graphics card ranks alongside the RTX 3070 Ti, on SiSoftware. According to the rankings, the Intel GPU scored 9,017.52Mpix/s over the RTX 3070 Ti's score of 8,369.51 Mpix/s.

According to Videocardz, the Intel Arc Alchemist desktop graphics card would feature 4,096 GPU cores, 16GB GDDR6 memory with a 256-bit, and a boost clock between 2.2 – 2.5 GHz.

To recall, the RTX 3070 Ti launched back in February 2021, with a starting price of $599 (approximately Rs 44,683). This is a similar price point at which we expect Intel to launch its Arc Alchemist GPU. However, the Nvidia GPU is currently available at a much higher price point due to the continuous shortage. We expect Intel might handle its distribution and manufacturing in a better manner.

What is Intel Arc Alchemist?

Intel Arc Alchemist is a discrete graphics card from Intel, which is expected to be released sometime in Q1 2022. Arc is built upon Xe-HPG architecture and it will come with the X Super Sampling feature, which will be similar to Nvidia’s DLSS and AMD’s Radeon FideltyFX Super Resolution.

Intel has already announced that its Arc line of discrete graphics will be made available in over 50 new mobile and desktop designs, with partners like Alienware, MSI, Lenovo, Dell, and Asus.

The company via its official website has revealed that the Arc “graphics products built on gaming-first Codename Alchemist SoCs will be available in desktops, add-in-cards, and notebook form factors from global partners in 2022.”