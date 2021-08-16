Intel Arc Discrete GPU branding annouced, first GPUs coming in Q1 2022

Intel today revealed its Arc brand, under which it will launch its upcoming consumer high-performance graphics products. The first generation of products will be based on the Xe HPG microarchitecture, code-named Alchemist. Intel Arc will include hardware, software and services. Also Read - Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit with space for a 12-inch GPU launched: Price, specs

Apart from the new brand, Intel also revealed code names of future generations, which include Battlemage, Celestial and Druid. The first-generation products, which will include the highly rumoured discrete GPU. The first-gen products will launch in the first quarter of 2022. The company has stated that it will be providing more details later this year.

The company claims that with Arc it will be able to fulfil its "long-term vision is to bring frictionless gaming and content creation experiences to gamers and creators worldwide, giving them innovation and choice in hardware coupled with open and accessible software tools."

The Intel Xe architecture launched back in 2020 and is a scalable graphics and compute architecture, which helps deliver exceptional performance and functionality spanning integrated to discrete and data centres to supercomputers.

All of the upcoming Intel Arc graphics products are based on the Xe-HPG microarchitecture, which according to the company will deliver scalability and compute efficiency with advanced graphics features. The first-generation Arc products will come with hardware-based ray tracing and artificial intelligence-driven supersampling. They will also come with support for DirectX 12 Ultimate.

“Today marks a key moment in the graphics journey we started just a few years ago. The launch of the Intel Arc brand and the reveal of future hardware generations signifies Intel’s deep and continued commitment to gamers and creators everywhere. We have teams doing incredible work to ensure we deliver first-class and frictionless experiences when these products are available early next year,” said Roger Chandler, Intel vice president and general manager of Client Graphics Products and Solutions.