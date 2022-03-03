Intel introduces new vPro platform for 12th Gen chips: Details here

Intel has finally announced its Intel vPro platform powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors. The company has updated the usual vPro PC management platform, while at the same time creating a less capable edition and bringing it to Chromebooks. Also Read - MWC 2022: Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022, MateBook E laptops launched

Intel vPro Essentials

With its vPro Essentials package, the company is aiming at SMEs and smaller IT services providers who do not have as much resources at hand but want management tools for their PC fleets. It is basically a subset of vPro Enterprise with a list of features being removed from the platform.

Currently only 17 CPUs support vPro Essentials, which means companies will not have much of a choice when selecting PCs. Intel has stated that vPro Essentails will be a welcome platform for users, as it will help businesses easily afford it and still have access to all the essential features.

Intel vPro Enterprise for Chrome

With the vPro Enterprise for Chrome platform the company is looking to target the huge Chromebook market where users want tools to manage large fleets of devices. Currently only six CPUs support the new platform.

The upgraded vPro platform brings hardware-based protection for virtualized workloads.

With the upgraded vPro platform the company has added a new “anomalous behavior detection” feature, which can spot unexpected workloads and work with antivirus software to prevent them from running. With this, the company claims it will become much harder for ransomware attackers to attack and will reduce the attack surface below the operating system.

Other new features include the out-of-band management over Wi-Fi, keyboard-video-mouse remote control of devices, life cycle management features for device sanitization and recovery on select OEM PCs, and more.

All of the new vPro features are available with the 12th-Gen Intel Core CPUs.