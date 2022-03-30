comscore Intel launches first Arc GPUs, plan to sell least powerful ones first
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Intel launches first Arc GPUs, plan to sell least powerful ones first
News

Intel launches first Arc GPUs, plan to sell least powerful ones first

Laptops

First Arc GPUs will be made available with the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro, with more laptops to follow from major brands including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and more.

Intel Arc GPU

(Image: Intel)

Intel has finally launched its first Arc A-series GPUs for laptops, with support for DirectX 12. They come with twice the power of the company’s integrated Xe graphics and feature dedicated ray-tracing hardware. The A-series is the least powerful Arc 3 series GPU, and the company claims that this is just the beginning, with more powerful GPUs coming soon. Also Read - Intel launches 'fastest desktop processor' Core i9-12900KS: Check price, availability, features

The A350M GPU has six Xe-cores and six ray-tracing units, whereas, the A370M GPU comes with eight Xe-cores and eight ray-tracing units. Both the new GPUs are meant for ultraportable devices and come with a power range of 25W to 50W. These are not meant for gaming laptops and PCs. If you are looking for dedicated gaming GPUs, then you will have to wait for the Arc 5 and Arc 7 GPUs, both of which will offer significantly more graphics cores, ray-tracing units, memory, and power. The company claims that these GPUs will arrive later this year in early summer. Also Read - You can now install Windows on your Steam Deck

People looking for dedicated Arc graphics for PCs will have to wait a bit more, with add-in-cards launching later this summer. Workstation cards will arrive sometime in Q3, 2022. Also Read - Intel introduces new vPro platform for 12th Gen chips: Details here

First Arc GPUs will be made available with the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro, with more laptops to follow from major brands including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and more. The company claims that Arc powered laptops will be made available for as low as $899 (approximately Rs 68,111).

Take note, the new Arc GPUs do not come with the company’s XeSS AI-powered super-sampling system for upscaling games to a higher resolution in real-time. The company has stated that this will be made available later this year.

As of now, it is not known how the new Arc GPUs perform, as Intel did not put out any competing benchmarks. We only know that it is better than the company’s integrated Xe graphics.

According to the numbers provided by Intel, the new Arc 3 GPUs beat its Iris Xe integrated graphics in both gaming and creative tasks. However, at the same time take up as much power as its CPUs.

The new Arc GPUs come with full AV1 hardware acceleration support, which will provide faster video encoding in a variety of apps. They will also include the Deep Link technology, which will optimize power-sharing between the stack of Intel processors and graphics cards. Deep Link will also allow PCs to harness both the integrated and discrete GPUs simultaneously.

Along with the GPUs, the company also launched a new Arc Control app, which will handle game driver updates, tweak and monitor performance, stream gameplay, and more. It also brings in in-game overlays.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 30, 2022 9:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Intel launches first Arc GPUs, plan to sell least powerful ones first
Laptops
Intel launches first Arc GPUs, plan to sell least powerful ones first
Samsung launches new Neo QLED 8K smart TVs: Check features

Smart TVs

Samsung launches new Neo QLED 8K smart TVs: Check features

Dyson Zone headphones can purify air while playing music: Here's how

Wearables

Dyson Zone headphones can purify air while playing music: Here's how

WhatsApp announces new voice chat features for Android, iOS users

Apps

WhatsApp announces new voice chat features for Android, iOS users

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Features

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Intel launches first Arc GPUs, plan to sell least powerful ones first

Samsung launches new Neo QLED 8K smart TVs: Check features

Dyson Zone headphones can purify air while playing music: Here's how

WhatsApp announces new voice chat features for Android, iOS users

Volkswagen starts production of Virtus mid-sized sedan in India

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Crypto tax after March 31: Should you withdraw or stay put?

Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

Related Topics

Related Stories

Intel launches first Arc GPUs, plan to sell least powerful ones first

Laptops

Intel launches first Arc GPUs, plan to sell least powerful ones first
Intel launches 'fastest desktop processor' Core i9-12900KS: Check price, availability, features

News

Intel launches 'fastest desktop processor' Core i9-12900KS: Check price, availability, features
Finally! You can install Windows on your Steam Deck

Gaming

Finally! You can install Windows on your Steam Deck
Intel introduces new vPro platform for 12th Gen chips: Details here

Laptops

Intel introduces new vPro platform for 12th Gen chips: Details here
MWC 2022: Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022, MateBook E laptops launched

Laptops

MWC 2022: Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022, MateBook E laptops launched

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX Elite Pass S48 हुआ लीक, देखें इनाम की पूरी लिस्ट

Black Shark 5 Pro गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, 120W फास्ट चार्जिंग समेत मिल रहे ये धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन

Free Fire MAX OB33 अपडेट में 7 कैरेक्टर्स को मिला गजब का बूस्ट, जानें डिटेल

Facebook अकाउंट हो गया है लॉक? तो न हों परेशान, इन आसान तरीकों से करें अनलॉक

Free Fire MAX OB33 Update के बाद ये हैं गेम के सबसे महंगे कैरेक्टर, जीतने में मिलेगी मदद

Latest Videos

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here

News

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here
Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video
5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

News

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone
WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform

News

WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform

News

Intel launches first Arc GPUs, plan to sell least powerful ones first
Laptops
Intel launches first Arc GPUs, plan to sell least powerful ones first
Samsung launches new Neo QLED 8K smart TVs: Check features

Smart TVs

Samsung launches new Neo QLED 8K smart TVs: Check features
Dyson Zone headphones can purify air while playing music: Here's how

Wearables

Dyson Zone headphones can purify air while playing music: Here's how
WhatsApp announces new voice chat features for Android, iOS users

Apps

WhatsApp announces new voice chat features for Android, iOS users
Volkswagen starts production of Virtus mid-sized sedan in India

automobile

Volkswagen starts production of Virtus mid-sized sedan in India

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers