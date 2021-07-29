comscore Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit with space for a 12-inch GPU launched: Price, specs
Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit with space for a 12-inch GPU launched: Price, specs

Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit is offered in two CPU configurations: an eight-core Core i7-11700B, and an eight-core Core i9-11900KB.

Intel has finally launched its latest NUC 11 Extreme Kit, which was code named “Beast Canyon”. The new NUC 11 Extreme Kit will be offered in two 11th gen Intel CPU options and feature enough space for a 12-inch graphics card. Here we will take a look at everything we know about the new device. Also Read - Airtel partners with Intel for its 5G network development: Details here

Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit: Price

Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit will be made available in the US starting Q3, with pre-orders now live on SimplyNUC. The company has not revealed the availability of the device in international markets including India as of now. Also Read - Intel exec reveals mobile gamers want to shift to PCs; pandemic accelerated the process

The variant powered by the 8-core Core i7-11700B CPU is priced at $1,150 (approximately Rs 85,374) and the model powered by the 8-core Core i9-11900KB CPU is priced at $1,350 (approximately Rs 1,00,222). Also Read - Mi Notebook Pro X to be Xiaomi's most expensive laptop yet, launch tomorrow

The company has confirmed that the new CPU options will also be available as an upgrade for owners of last year’s NUC 9 Extreme. However, due to the changes, the front panel audio won’t be supported if you’re using a new CPU in the old chassis, and that PCIe Gen 4.0 is unlikely to be fully supported.

Specifications

The new NUC 11 Extreme is offered in two CPU configurations: an eight-core Core i7-11700B, and an eight-core Core i9-11900KB. It features a volume of around 8 litres, which helps in providing enough space for users to add a 12-inch GPU. It comes paired with 8GB RAM as standard expandable up to 64GB. The device sports 256GB of NVMe M.2 storage and consists of three additional empty M.2 slots.

The NUC 11 sports a 650W power supply and can handle performance levels up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti via its PCIe 4.0 x16 expansion slot.

Connectivity options include six USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports on its rear, alongside Ethernet, HDMI 2.0, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. There’s an additional two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports on the front as well as an SDXC card slot.

  Published Date: July 29, 2021 8:48 PM IST

Best Sellers