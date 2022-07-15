comscore Jio is giving 100GB of data free on new HP laptops: Check details here
News

Jio is giving a new SIM, 100GB of data free on purchasing HP laptop: Check details

Laptops

Jio is offering 100GB of data for a span of 365 days to customers who subscribe to a new Jio SIM while purchasing a new HP laptop with LTE connectivity.

Jio

Reliance Jio has announced a new scheme as a part of which it is offering 100GB of free data to select customers. The company today announced the ‘HP Smart SIM Laptop’ offer. As a part of this offer, the telecom giant is offering 100GB of data worth Rs 1,500 for a span of 365 days at no additional cost to customers who subscribe to a new Jio SIM while purchasing a new HP laptop with LTE connectivity. Also Read - Redmi India partners with Reliance Jio for 5G trials ahead of Redmi K50i launch

The company said that customers who purchase a new HP laptop with LTE connectivity will be eligible to get a new Jio SIM with 100GB data for a year. Once subscribers exhaust their allotted 100GB data, the speed of the internet will be reduced to 64Kbps until the remaining validity period. However, users can recharge with available data packs and prepaid recharge plans via the MyJio app or Jio.com to continue using the internet at 4G speeds. Also Read - How to start (and stop) call forwarding service on Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Jio

As far as eligibility is concerned, this offer is not available on the purchase all HP laptops with LTE connectivity. Reliance Jio said that the HP laptop models eligible for this offer are laptops with model numbers — HP 14ef1003tu and HP 14ef1002tu. Additionally, subscribers need to purchase their HP laptops at Reliance Digital Store or online via reliancedigital.in or JioMart.com in order to be eligible for this offer. Also Read - BSNL new Rs 228, Rs 239 monthly prepaid plans launched: Check all benefits

How to avail Jio’s offer if you are purchasing the laptop via reliancedigital.in or JioMart.com

Step 1: Order one of the two HP laptop models.

Step 2: Once the laptop is delivered, visit the nearest Reliance Digital Store with the purchase invoice and laptop within 7 days of purchase.

Step 3: Ask the store executive to activate a new Jio connection on the HP laptop.

Step 4: Submit a copy of your proof of identity and proof of address for completing formalities pertaining to the new SIM.

Step 5: Once the SIM has been activated, insert the SIM in the HP laptop and use Jio’s services.

HP Laptop 14s-ef1002TU price and specifications

This laptop comes with a 14-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It is powered by the 11-th gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe storage space. It runs Windows 11 and it comes with a three cell, 41Wh Li-ion battery with a 65Wh AC adapter. It comes with dual speakers and a 720p HD camera with built-in microphones. It costs Rs 44,999 on Reliance Digital.

HP Laptop 14s-ef1003TU price and specifications

This laptop comes with a 14-inch display with a full HD resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It is powered by the 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G& processor with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe storage space. It runs Windows 11 and it comes with a three cell, 41Wh Li-ion battery with a 65Wh AC adapter. It comes with dual speakers and a 720p HD camera with built-in microphones. It costs Rs 56,999 on Reliance Digital.

  • Published Date: July 15, 2022 9:21 PM IST

