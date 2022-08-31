comscore JioBook likely to arrive in India soon, here’s the proof
News

JioBook design teased at AGM 2022, likely to launch in India soon

Laptops

Jio's rumoured JioBook laptop could be powered by a Qualcomm processor and run a modified version of Google Android operating system.

JioBook

Image: 91 Mobiles/Jio

Reliance Industries, earlier this week, hosted its 45th annual general meeting (AGM) wherein the company announced that Jio‘s 5G services will launch in India this year starting with New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai this Diwali. At the event, the company also teased its rumoured JioBook laptop. Also Read - Reliance Industries announces new Giga Factory to make power electronics

While the company didn’t specifically mention the possibility of launching a laptop in India soon, it did tease the device silently while talking about the plans of introducing its 5G services in the country. In one of the presentation videos, first spotted by 91Mobiles, JioBook laptop can be sitting on the table as the subject demoes 5G connectivity on his smartphone. A second slide in the same teaser video gives us a closer look at the device, which tells us that the laptop is likely to come with a plastic body, which will be critical for keeping prices in check if the company is aiming to attract budget buyers. In addition to this, the teaser video has also revealed that the upcoming JioBook laptop will sport the Jio logo in the middle of the back panel that will be housed inside a circular module. Also Read - Jio is working with Google to bring affordable 5G smartphones to India, says Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that reports have talked about the possibility of the company launching JioBook laptop in India. In the past, several reports have tipped the specification of the company’s upcoming laptop. Also Read - Reliance Jio AGM 2022: New Jio AirFiber, Cloud PC services launched in India to replace laptops, desktops

JioBook expected specifications

Reports in the past have hinted towards the JioBook laptop to come with a resolution of 1366×768 pixels. The upcoming laptop is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm chipset that will be coupled with 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. A second model of the laptop could come with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. While some reports suggest that the JioBook will run a forked version of Android OS, others suggest that it could run the Windows 10 operating system by Microsoft instead.

In terms of connectivity, the JioBook laptop is tipped to come with an HDMI connector, dual band Wi-Fi with support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies, and Bluetooth.

There is no word on the timeline of launch yet.

  • Published Date: August 31, 2022 11:22 AM IST
