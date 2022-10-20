Earlier this month, Reliance Jio’s JioBook made it to the government’s official website and it was available for government employees. Now, it appears that the laptop is readily available to the public and can be purchased from the Reliance Digital store. Also Read - 5G in India: Here is when your Vivo smartphone will get 5G support

This is the first laptop by Jio and it comes under the Rs 20,000 segment.

Reliance JioBook price in India, colors, and availability

The JioBook is priced at Rs 15,799, which appears to be a deal price for the laptop. It comes in a single Blue color variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Jio is offering 1 year of battery warranty and 1 year of on-site warranty for the adapter.

The laptop can be bought from the Reliance Digital online store in the country.

Reliance JioBook specifications and features

The JioBook comes with a compact design having an 11.6-inch display with an HD resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It is an anti-glare TN panel with visible bezels on all sides. The device has an ABS plastic chassis with metallic hinges.

Under the hood, the laptop is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC clocked at a base frequency of 2GHz. The same processor is used in some budget phones. It is an octa-core SoC and offers 4G connectivity.

The chipset is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The RAM type here is LPDDR4X RAM clocked at 1866Mhz. It has an eMMC storage unit. The internal storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Coming to the battery, it houses a 55.1 to 60AH battery that is claimed to offer 6 to 8 hours of battery depending on the usage. It also has a passive cooling system for dissipating heat. It boots on JioOS out of the box which is said to be optimized for laptops.

It has support for 4G connectivity via the SIM-card tray. Wi-Fi 802.11 ac and Bluetooth 5.0 are some of its other connectivity options. It has 1x HDMI port, 1x USB 2.0 port, and 2x USB 3.0 port.