Reliance Jio is a known name in the country, as evident from how it changed the 4G landscape in India and even the variety of services it provides users with. After getting into the hardware space with the JioPhone and helping millions of people get 4G connectivity, the telco is now expected to introduce a laptop in India.

The Jio laptop, allegedly called the JioBook is expected to launch soon with an aim to extend laptop services to people in the country. Here's what all we know.

JioBook could launch soon in India

As per a report, Jio is developing its first-ever laptop, which will run Android instead of the Windows OS. There are chances that the Android 10-based laptop will be topped with Jio's own fork of Android, possibly called the JioOS.

Folks at XDA Developers got hold of the alleged laptop’s firmware, which also hints at the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chip for the JioBook. The Snapdragon 665 SoC comes with a 4G LTE-enabled Snapdragon X12 modem. This gives us an inkling that the device will come with 4G connectivity, to further boost Jio’s 4G cellular connection.

This explains Jio and Qualcomm’s supposed collaboration back in 2018 for a Jio laptop, as hinted at by a report by The Economic Times.

There is also an image of the Jio laptop but it is mainly a prototype image and the final product could be different. By the looks of it, the JioBook appears like a basic one. While the image shows Windows keys, the final device could get of rid, considering it will run Android.

It is suggested that Jio has also joined hands with China-based Bluebank Communication Technology, which makes mobile devices and software for third-parties. Both Jio and Bluebank are expected to get components from various vendors; Samsung for the mobile DRAM and NAND chip, Qualcomm for the chipset, and much more.

Other details regarding the JioBook hint at two RAM/Storage variants (2GB of LPDDR4X RAM/ 32GB of eMMC storage and 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM/64GB of eMMC storage), a 1,366×768 screen resolution, pre-loaded Jio apps, the possible presence of Google apps, and even Microsoft apps.

JioBook to launch alongside Android JioPhone?

The report also sheds light on the fact that the Jio laptop has been under development since September last year and is expected to stay in the phase until the first half of 2021.

This might coincide with the launch of the Android-based low-cost Jio smartphone, for which the company has collaborated with Qualcomm and Google.

The Jio laptop is expected to come with a pretty low price tag, which will make it easier for people to buy it and get easy access to the internet. Much like with its phones, Jio could bundle its plans, be it 4G plans or the JioFiber plans, with the laptop to make it more convenient for people.

However, details regarding the JioBook (or whatever the name could be) are quite vague right now. Since we lack concrete details, we need to take the aforementioned with a grain of salt and wait for official details to surface. We will keep you posted, hence, stay tuned.