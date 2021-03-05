comscore Reliance Jio JioBook affordable laptop could launch in India soon: Check specs, price
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Reliance Jio to disrupt the market with the launch of an affordable laptop called JioBook: Report
News

Reliance Jio to disrupt the market with the launch of an affordable laptop called JioBook: Report

Laptops

Reliance Jio is soon expected to introduce its first-ever laptop, called JioBook, that too in the affordable price bracket. Here's a look at what details we have.

jio laptop

Representative Image

Reliance Jio is a known name in the country, as evident from how it changed the 4G landscape in India and even the variety of services it provides users with. After getting into the hardware space with the JioPhone and helping millions of people get 4G connectivity, the telco is now expected to introduce a laptop in India. Also Read - 4G spectrum auction: Reliance Jio comes out as highest bidder, Airtel follows

The Jio laptop, allegedly called the JioBook is expected to launch soon with an aim to extend laptop services to people in the country. Here’s what all we know. Also Read - Top postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel, Vi with free Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video access

JioBook could launch soon in India

As per a report, Jio is developing its first-ever laptop, which will run Android instead of the Windows OS. There are chances that the Android 10-based laptop will be topped with Jio’s own fork of Android, possibly called the JioOS. Also Read - Reliance JioFiber free 30-day trial plans: Rs 1,000 installation charges will be non-refundable

Folks at XDA Developers got hold of the alleged laptop’s firmware, which also hints at the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chip for the JioBook. The Snapdragon 665 SoC comes with a 4G LTE-enabled Snapdragon X12 modem. This gives us an inkling that the device will come with 4G connectivity, to further boost Jio’s 4G cellular connection.

This explains Jio and Qualcomm’s supposed collaboration back in 2018 for a Jio laptop, as hinted at by a report by The Economic Times.

jio laptop

Image: XDA Developers

There is also an image of the Jio laptop but it is mainly a prototype image and the final product could be different. By the looks of it, the JioBook appears like a basic one. While the image shows Windows keys, the final device could get of rid, considering it will run Android.

It is suggested that Jio has also joined hands with China-based Bluebank Communication Technology, which makes mobile devices and software for third-parties. Both Jio and Bluebank are expected to get components from various vendors; Samsung for the mobile DRAM and NAND chip, Qualcomm for the chipset, and much more.

Other details regarding the JioBook hint at two RAM/Storage variants (2GB of LPDDR4X RAM/ 32GB of eMMC storage and 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM/64GB of eMMC storage), a 1,366×768 screen resolution, pre-loaded Jio apps, the possible presence of Google apps, and even Microsoft apps.

JioBook to launch alongside Android JioPhone?

The report also sheds light on the fact that the Jio laptop has been under development since September last year and is expected to stay in the phase until the first half of 2021.

This might coincide with the launch of the Android-based low-cost Jio smartphone, for which the company has collaborated with Qualcomm and Google.

The Jio laptop is expected to come with a pretty low price tag, which will make it easier for people to buy it and get easy access to the internet. Much like with its phones, Jio could bundle its plans, be it 4G plans or the JioFiber plans, with the laptop to make it more convenient for people.

However, details regarding the JioBook (or whatever the name could be) are quite vague right now. Since we lack concrete details, we need to take the aforementioned with a grain of salt and wait for official details to surface. We will keep you posted, hence, stay tuned.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 5, 2021 2:13 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 5, 2021 2:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Reliance Jio is now making an affordable laptop and we're excited
Laptops
Reliance Jio is now making an affordable laptop and we're excited
Smartwatches, earwear see surge in demand during 2020

News

Smartwatches, earwear see surge in demand during 2020

Microsoft awards $50000 bounty to Chennai-based security researcher

News

Microsoft awards $50000 bounty to Chennai-based security researcher

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 rugged phone with Exynos 850, Android 11 launched

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 rugged phone with Exynos 850, Android 11 launched

Realme C21 with 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Realme C21 with 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Reliance Jio is now making an affordable laptop and we're excited

Smartwatches, earwear see surge in demand during 2020

Microsoft awards $50000 bounty to Chennai-based security researcher

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 rugged phone with Exynos 850, Android 11 launched

Poco F3, Poco F3 Pro launch details teased, may launch in March 2021

How to download paid apps for free using Google Rewards

Top TWS earbuds with ANC under Rs 10,000

Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi Note 9: Which mid-range smartphone is better?

Doom 3 to Fracked: Six Sony PlayStation VR games announced

Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 teaser reveals key specifications

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio is now making an affordable laptop and we're excited

Laptops

Reliance Jio is now making an affordable laptop and we're excited
Jio, Airtel acquire spectrum in the latest 4G spectrum auction

Telecom

Jio, Airtel acquire spectrum in the latest 4G spectrum auction
JioFiber free 30-day trial plans: Rs 1,000 will be non-refundable

Telecom

JioFiber free 30-day trial plans: Rs 1,000 will be non-refundable
New JioPhone 2021 offer: Here's what it is

Telecom

New JioPhone 2021 offer: Here's what it is
Qualcomm to play key role in launch of Jio-Google smartphone launch

News

Qualcomm to play key role in launch of Jio-Google smartphone launch

हिंदी समाचार

Moto G10 Power और Moto G30 की आ गई लॉन्च डेट, जानें फीचर्स

Microsoft ने इस भारतीय को दिए लाखों रुपये, किया था बड़ी खामी का खुलासा

nubia Red Magic 6 series launched: आ गया 18GB रैम वाला दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन

Apple iPad mini Pro साल की दूसरी छमाही में हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिलेगी बड़ी स्क्रीन

Jio Rechrage plans list: बेस्ट सेलर से सुपर वैल्यू तक, ये हैं जियो के धमाकेदार प्रीपेड प्लान

Latest Videos

How to download paid apps for free using Google Rewards

Features

How to download paid apps for free using Google Rewards
Top 5 Earbuds with active noise cancellation you can buy under Rs 10,000

Features

Top 5 Earbuds with active noise cancellation you can buy under Rs 10,000
Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery and 128GB storage under Rs 12,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery and 128GB storage under Rs 12,000
Here's how VR is taking gaming in India to the next level

Features

Here's how VR is taking gaming in India to the next level

News

Reliance Jio is now making an affordable laptop and we're excited
Laptops
Reliance Jio is now making an affordable laptop and we're excited
Smartwatches, earwear see surge in demand during 2020

News

Smartwatches, earwear see surge in demand during 2020
Microsoft awards $50000 bounty to Chennai-based security researcher

News

Microsoft awards $50000 bounty to Chennai-based security researcher
Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 rugged phone with Exynos 850, Android 11 launched

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 rugged phone with Exynos 850, Android 11 launched
Poco F3, Poco F3 Pro launch details teased, may launch in March 2021

Mobiles

Poco F3, Poco F3 Pro launch details teased, may launch in March 2021

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers