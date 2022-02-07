Reliance Jio’s JioBook has been in the news for quite some time now. The upcoming laptop has already been spotted on Geekbench and it has already received BIS certification. Now, the JioBook has been spotted in a hardware document as well. Also Read - Reliance Jio revises three JioPhone prepaid plans, adds a new one to the mix

The hardware document doesn't reveal much about the Jio's upcoming laptop but it does reveal that the Jio's upcoming laptop will be powered by ARM-based Windows 10 operating out-of-the-box and that it has product ID: 400830078. The listing also shows a company called Emdoor Digital Technology Co Ltd as the OEM for the JioBook laptop, which indicates that Jio might be purchasing the laptop from a vendor and selling it with its own branding.

Interestingly, all the listed models either use an Intel or an AMD x86 CPU. None of the models feature an ARM chipset. Also, their designs look quite different from one another, which makes it difficult to guess the chassis that Jio will be using. Other than this, the listing didn't reveal any specifications about the upcoming JioBook laptop.

That said, the JioBook was recently spotted on the BIS certification site. The BIS listing indicates that the JioBook laptop will come in three variants with model numbers NB1118QMW, NB1148QMW, and NB1112MM. Separately, Geekbench listing shows that the JioBook got 1,178 in the single-core test and 4,246 in the multi-core test. It also suggests that the upcoming laptop will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT8788 system-on-chip that will be coupled with 2GB of RAM. Interestingly, the Geekbench listing revealed that the Reliance JioBook will run the Android 11 out-of-the-box, which is in stark contrast with the recent report.

Reliance JioBook specifications (expected)

Reports in the past have suggested that the Reliance JioBook will sport a display with a resolution of 1,366 x 768 pixels and that it will sport a HDMI connector, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE for connectivity. It is tipped to come with Jio apps such as JioStore, JioMeet, and JioPages.

As far as availability is concerned, there is no word on when Reliance Jio will launch its JioBook laptop in India.