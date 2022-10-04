As rumored earlier, Jio has launched its first laptop in the country. The JioBook comes in the budget segment priced under Rs 20,000 and offers a compact design. It comes as a mobile device, considering its size, and supports a SIM card for 4G connectivity. Also Read - Airtel, Jio likely to price 5G plans at an affordable price to promote faster adoption: Report

JioBook is official in the country and it comes with a compact and minimal design. It is marketed as a truly Made in-India product and will be sold on the Government eMarketplace (GeM). Also Read - Reliance Jio to launch 4G enabled low-cost laptop 'Jio Book' at Rs 15000

JioBook specifications and features

The notebook, which Jio calls a netbook, sports an ABS plastic chassis with metallic hinges. It has an 11.6-inch display with an HD resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It is a non-touch anti-glare TN panel with noticeable bezels on all sides. Also Read - Jio's 5G phone to cost under Rs 12,000: Report

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset that’s clocked at a 2GHz base frequency. For the unversed, this is a smartphone processor that comes in the budget range. With the addition of this octa-core SoC in the JioBook, the netbook gets 4G connectivity support via the SIM card tray.

The laptop has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The RAM type here is LPDDR4X RAM clocked at 1866Mhz. As for the storage, it is an eMMC storage unit. The storage is expandable via a microSD card. It packs a 55.1-60AH battery that is claimed to offer 6 to 8 hours of battery depending on the usage.

It has an HD resolution webcam above the display for doing video calls and meetings. The netbook has a standard spill-resistant keyboard that is assisted by a multi-touch gesture-supported keypad.

Interestingly, the JioBook boots on its own JioOS. There are scant details about the UI and interface of the laptop. As for connectivity, it has 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The laptop has 1x HDMI port, 1x USB 2.0 port, and 2x USB 3.0 port. The laptop comes with 1 year of battery warranty and 1 year of on-site warranty for the adapter.

JioBook price, colors, and availability

The Jio netbook is priced at Rs 19,500 and is available on the government’s GeM website. It comes in a single Blue color variant. There’s no information whether the laptop will be sold offline as well in Reliance Digital outlets.