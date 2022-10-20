Latest Windows 11 update brings Task Manager shortcut to Taskbar

Microsoft has rolled out a new update for Windows 11, introducing features that were either long-awaited, highly demanded, or could not make it to the previous versions. While the company has listed all new features, I am relieved that the Task Manager is back to being available right from the Taskbar. Also Read - Microsoft Windows 11 2022 update rolling out with Amazon Appstore Preview beta expansion

Announced in September, the new features are now available to users in an optional non-security preview release, but a wider rollout will happen later in a phased manner. In a blog post, Microsoft has outlined all new features and how they will make Windows 11 even better. These are all the features coming to Windows 11:

Tabbed File Explorer

Suggested Actions

Taskbar Overflow

Reinstated Task Manager shortcut

Improved sharing

Revised Photos app

Greater Amazon Appstore availability

New sports and entertainment apps

Features in detail

The Tabbed File Explorer, Microsoft says, is a better version of "one of our most loved and highly utilised features, File Explorer." When you open File Explorer, you can open different folders in different tabs, eliminating the need to open multiple File Explorer windows. The entire setup looks like a browser, but instead of the internet, you would browse files. The OneDrive integration has been deepened to let you track changes in files and comments from coworkers, friends, or family for shared files.

With Suggested Actions, you can call a number on the screen, set a reminder for a date that you see on a webpage or simply respond to your friends with a suggested reply. Taskbar Overflow is essentially an overflow section on the taskbar that houses all apps that could not fit. It essentially is “an entry point to an overflow menu that allows you to view all your overflowed apps in one second.”

The next feature is one of the highly requested ones. Unlike Windows 10, Windows 11 killed the shortcut to Task Manager from the Taskbar. For someone who likes to see background processes and understand how the PC is handling apps, their memory consumption, and the internet speed, Task Manager is an essential tool that should be available without requiring extra effort. Windows 11’s latest update changes things back to how they were, so now, when you will right-click on the Taskbar, you will have the option to open the Task Manager right from there.

Microsoft has improved the Windows Share experience with the new update, letting users share files with more discoverable devices nearby directly from the desktop, File Explorer, Photos, Snipping Tool, Xbox, and other apps.

The Photos app will get a big overhaul with the next update, introducing a better gallery with options to sort photos by their locations. The app also brings better navigation, as well as a deeper OneDrive integration. Microsoft also recently announced a closer partnership with Apple to allow the iCloud photo library to be seamlessly available on the Photos app. With iCloud for Windows, photos taken on an iPhone will automatically appear in Windows 11’s Photos app. But this new update to the Photos app is not coming until the end of October.