Lenovo Flex 5G debuts with Snapdragon 8cx in the US

Lenovo Flex 5G has been launched in the US as the first laptop with 5G support. It is the first 5G laptop that consumers can buy in the United States. The laptop will be available for purchase from June 18 with a retail price of $1,399.99 (around Rs 1,06,600). It will be exclusive to Verizon in the US and takes the claim for being the first 5G laptop. While 5G are yet to become mainstream, Lenovo is taking the 5G race to the laptop segment.

Lenovo Flex 5G: Price and Features

As The Verge notes, the Lenovo Flex 5G is not a new laptop by any means. It was first announced at CES 2020 under the name Yoga 5G. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor. This is the latest processor in Qualcomm's attempt to challenge Intel and AMD in the always connected PC market. The report also notes that this laptop will be sold in some markets as Yoga 5G. With Snapdragon 8cx, the natural benefit is support for 5G but battery life is another big advantage.

Lenovo claims Flex 5G can deliver up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. In terms of specifications, the Flex 5G comes with a 14-inch Full HD IPS display that supports resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Since it's a convertible, the display comes with multi-touch support. There is 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs Windows 10 Pro and supports emulation for applications. There are two USB Type-C ports, a headphone jack and a fingerprint reader.

On Snapdragon 8cx, the 5G is made possible by Qualcomm Snapdragon x55 modem. This is the same flagship 5G modem seen on phones like the OnePlus 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or the Motorola Edge+ or Xiaomi Mi 10 5G. The modem brings support for both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G and it also supports LTE. In the US, those buying the Flex 5G from Verizon will also get a free one year subscription to Microsoft 365. Even though 5G on Verizon mmWave is limited, the access to fast data makes this a standout.