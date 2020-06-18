comscore Lenovo Flex 5G debuts with Snapdragon 8cx in the US | BGR India
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Lenovo Flex 5G debuts with Windows 10 on ARM and Snapdragon 8cx
News

Lenovo Flex 5G debuts with Windows 10 on ARM and Snapdragon 8cx

Laptops

Lenovo Flex 5G is officially the first 5G laptop to go on sale. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx and runs Windows 10.

  • Published: June 18, 2020 11:32 AM IST
Lenovo Flex 5G Main

Lenovo Flex 5G has been launched in the US as the first laptop with 5G support. It is the first 5G laptop that consumers can buy in the United States. The laptop will be available for purchase from June 18 with a retail price of $1,399.99 (around Rs 1,06,600). It will be exclusive to Verizon in the US and takes the claim for being the first 5G laptop. While 5G are yet to become mainstream, Lenovo is taking the 5G race to the laptop segment. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 brings 5G to more affordable price point

Lenovo Flex 5G: Price and Features

As The Verge notes, the Lenovo Flex 5G is not a new laptop by any means. It was first announced at CES 2020 under the name Yoga 5G. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor. This is the latest processor in Qualcomm’s attempt to challenge Intel and AMD in the always connected PC market. The report also notes that this laptop will be sold in some markets as Yoga 5G. With Snapdragon 8cx, the natural benefit is support for 5G but battery life is another big advantage. Also Read - Qualcomm launches new Wi-Fi 6E enabled chips for smartphones and routers

Lenovo claims Flex 5G can deliver up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. In terms of specifications, the Flex 5G comes with a 14-inch Full HD IPS display that supports resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Since it’s a convertible, the display comes with multi-touch support. There is 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs Windows 10 Pro and supports emulation for applications. There are two USB Type-C ports, a headphone jack and a fingerprint reader. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chip could bring affordable dedicated gaming phones soon

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a thin and light notebook aimed at those working from home

Also Read

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a thin and light notebook aimed at those working from home

On Snapdragon 8cx, the 5G is made possible by Qualcomm Snapdragon x55 modem. This is the same flagship 5G modem seen on phones like the OnePlus 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or the Motorola Edge+ or Xiaomi Mi 10 5G. The modem brings support for both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G and it also supports LTE. In the US, those buying the Flex 5G from Verizon will also get a free one year subscription to Microsoft 365. Even though 5G on Verizon mmWave is limited, the access to fast data makes this a standout.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 18, 2020 11:32 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Lenovo Flex 5G debuts with Snapdragon 8cx in the US
Laptops
Lenovo Flex 5G debuts with Snapdragon 8cx in the US
Realme X3 series listed on Flipkart ahead of June 25 India launch

News

Realme X3 series listed on Flipkart ahead of June 25 India launch

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro goes on sale at 12PM on Amazon

News

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro goes on sale at 12PM on Amazon

TCL QLED TV launch in India at 12.30PM: Watch livestream

Smart TVs

TCL QLED TV launch in India at 12.30PM: Watch livestream

Apple iPhone 12 Pro series could have 120Hz displays

News

Apple iPhone 12 Pro series could have 120Hz displays

Most Popular

Oppo Find X2 Pro Hands-on and First Impressions

Oppo Enco W31 Review

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Huami Amazfit T-Rex Review

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite to go on sale at 12PM; Everything we know

Realme X3 series listed on Flipkart ahead of June 25 India launch

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro goes on sale at 12PM on Amazon

Apple iPhone 12 Pro series could have 120Hz displays

Motorola Edge+ users facing major screen issues

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

HikeLand makes virtual world real with its early preview

WhatsApp new features: Multi-device, self-destruct messages

What is Jio Platforms?

Snapchat Camera Kit announced, will power camera in other apps

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo Flex 5G debuts with Snapdragon 8cx in the US

Laptops

Lenovo Flex 5G debuts with Snapdragon 8cx in the US
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro goes on sale at 12PM on Amazon

News

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro goes on sale at 12PM on Amazon
Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020
Best Phone with Big Screen in India

Top Products

Best Phone with Big Screen in India
Best Xiaomi Mobile with Quad Camera to buy in India

Top Products

Best Xiaomi Mobile with Quad Camera to buy in India

हिंदी समाचार

TCL आज भारत में लॉन्च करेगी QLED TV, यहां देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग, ये होंगी टीवी की खूबियां

OnePlus 8 स्मार्टफोन आज सेल पर आएगा, बायर्स को मिलेगा 3000 रुपये का डिस्काउंट

Moto G8 Power Lite फोन 4GB रैम, 5000mAh बैटरी, 3 बैक कैमरा के साथ आज 12 बजे सेल पर आएगा

कैसा है शाओमी का भारत में पहला लैपटॉप Mi Notebook 14 Series

Facebook यूजर्स अब पॉलिटिकल ऐड को कर सकेंगे ऑफ

Latest Videos

Mi NoteBook 14 series: Overview

News

Mi NoteBook 14 series: Overview
Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup
Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India

News

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India
Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Hands On

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite to go on sale at 12PM; Everything we know
News
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite to go on sale at 12PM; Everything we know
Realme X3 series listed on Flipkart ahead of June 25 India launch

News

Realme X3 series listed on Flipkart ahead of June 25 India launch
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro goes on sale at 12PM on Amazon

News

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro goes on sale at 12PM on Amazon
Apple iPhone 12 Pro series could have 120Hz displays

News

Apple iPhone 12 Pro series could have 120Hz displays
Motorola Edge+ users facing major screen issues

News

Motorola Edge+ users facing major screen issues

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Best Sellers