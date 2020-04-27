comscore Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop with 15-inch panel launched: Price, specifications
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop with 15-inch panel launched: Price, specifications and more
News

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop with 15-inch panel launched: Price, specifications and more

Laptops

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 comes with a price tag of $690, which is around Rs 52,550 in India. This price is for the 8GB RAM model.

  • Updated: April 27, 2020 4:36 PM IST
Lenovo Ideapad laptop

Lenovo has launched a new IdeaPad 5 laptop, which is the latest affordable device from the company. The brand will be selling the new Lenovo Ideapad in three colors, including Platinum Grey, Granite Grey, and Light Teal. The budget laptop comes with AMD’s latest Ryzen 4000 series chip. It is backed by up to 1TB of storage and up to 16GB of RAM.

The newly launched Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop features a 15-inch IPS, anti-glare display. The panel supports FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution and 300nits of brightness. The device also sports a webcam privacy shutter, which users will appreciate. There is a USB-Type C port, and an optional fingerprint sensor as well. The brand claims that that laptop will deliver up to 15 hours of battery life.

Watch: Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

It offers support for Quick Charge, which the company says will fully top up the laptop in 3 hours 15 minutes. Buyers can get the latest Lenovo laptop via the company’s official website in the US and UK. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 comes with a price tag of $690, which is around Rs 52,550 in India. This price is for the 8GB RAM model. In the UK, the device will cost £405 (roughly Rs 38,390).

Intel 10th gen H-Series CPU is official: A look at laptops from Asus, Razer, MSI, Lenovo, Acer and others

Also Read

Intel 10th gen H-Series CPU is official: A look at laptops from Asus, Razer, MSI, Lenovo, Acer and others

Besides, a few days back, the dual-screen notebook from Lenovo was on the reservation in China via Jingdong (JD.com). The notebook now carries a price tag of RMB 8,499 (approximately Rs 91,700). It went on sale starting April 24. The Lenovo Thinkbook Plus is a high-end notebook PC. It comes with a 10.8-inch secondary e-ink screen that is capable of a bunch of things. This includes displaying your calendar, the weather, e-mail, and other information. It also supports custom wallpapers that enhance the machine’s aesthetics. The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is equipped with a Core i5-10210U processor.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 27, 2020 4:32 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 27, 2020 4:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi set to launch Mi or Redmi laptops in India soon
Laptops
Xiaomi set to launch Mi or Redmi laptops in India soon
Samsung launches 2020 version of Galaxy J2 Core in India

News

Samsung launches 2020 version of Galaxy J2 Core in India

WhatsApp: How to stop the spread of fake news

How To

WhatsApp: How to stop the spread of fake news

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get stable OxygenOS 10.3.3 update

News

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get stable OxygenOS 10.3.3 update

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update

News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Samsung launches 2020 version of Galaxy J2 Core in India

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get stable OxygenOS 10.3.3 update

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update

Realme smartphone with Oppo Reno-style design leaks

Realme X2 Pro latest Android 10 update brings April 2020 security patch

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Which one is better?

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi set to launch Mi or Redmi laptops in India soon

Laptops

Xiaomi set to launch Mi or Redmi laptops in India soon
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop with 15-inch panel launched

Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop with 15-inch panel launched
Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera is coming soon to India

News

Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera is coming soon to India
Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+ launched: Price, specifications

News

Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+ launched: Price, specifications
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus to go on sale in China starting April 24

News

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus to go on sale in China starting April 24

हिंदी समाचार

सामने आई रियलमी के 'रहस्यमयी' स्मार्टफोन की तस्वीर, जानिए क्या नया करने वाली है कंपनी

OnePlus का वायरलेस चार्जर डॉक 3,990 रुपये में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Samsung TV Plus : सैमसंग स्मार्टफोन के लिए लॉन्च कर सकता है फ्री वीडियो स्ट्रीमिंग एप

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

MIUI 12 हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होगा खास और कब मिलेगा अपडेट

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Features

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

News

Samsung launches 2020 version of Galaxy J2 Core in India
News
Samsung launches 2020 version of Galaxy J2 Core in India
OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get stable OxygenOS 10.3.3 update

News

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get stable OxygenOS 10.3.3 update
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update

News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update
Realme smartphone with Oppo Reno-style design leaks

News

Realme smartphone with Oppo Reno-style design leaks
Realme X2 Pro latest Android 10 update brings April 2020 security patch

News

Realme X2 Pro latest Android 10 update brings April 2020 security patch