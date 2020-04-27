Lenovo has launched a new IdeaPad 5 laptop, which is the latest affordable device from the company. The brand will be selling the new Lenovo Ideapad in three colors, including Platinum Grey, Granite Grey, and Light Teal. The budget laptop comes with AMD’s latest Ryzen 4000 series chip. It is backed by up to 1TB of storage and up to 16GB of RAM.

The newly launched Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop features a 15-inch IPS, anti-glare display. The panel supports FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution and 300nits of brightness. The device also sports a webcam privacy shutter, which users will appreciate. There is a USB-Type C port, and an optional fingerprint sensor as well. The brand claims that that laptop will deliver up to 15 hours of battery life.

It offers support for Quick Charge, which the company says will fully top up the laptop in 3 hours 15 minutes. Buyers can get the latest Lenovo laptop via the company’s official website in the US and UK. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 comes with a price tag of $690, which is around Rs 52,550 in India. This price is for the 8GB RAM model. In the UK, the device will cost £405 (roughly Rs 38,390).

