Lenovo IdeaPad Duet listed for pre-order by Best Buy

  Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook listed for pre-order by Best Buy: Check price, availability
News

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook listed for pre-order by Best Buy: Check price, availability

Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook is currently listed for pre-order by Best Buy. The detachable device comes with an attractive price and runs Chrome OS.

  • Published: May 4, 2020 1:34 PM IST
lenovo-ideapad-duet-chromebook-main

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet and IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebooks were first announced at CES 2020 early this year. However, the Chinese company did not offer any update on these devices since then. But, it does seem like one of these products is set to hit retail shelves soon. Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook has been listed for pre-order by Best Buy. A report notes that it appeared a couple of days back and has revealed the price and storage options. Also Read - Google's Chrome OS to get official Steam support soon

The product listing for IdeaPad Duet Chromebook at Best Buy shows it will go on sale on May 6. However, Lenovo has not officially confirmed the availability just yet. The listing also shows that it will retail for around $299 when it becomes official. The price listed is for the 128GB variant, which is the model most consumers should pick. The 64GB version is listed for $279. It is not clear whether the price of the 128GB variant is accurate. Also Read - CES 2020: Lenovo IdeaPad Duet and IdeaPad Flex 5 with Chrome OS launched

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook: Price, Features

If it is the final retail price then $20 for double the storage makes absolute sense. Some interested buyers have successfully placed orders for the IdeaPad Duet. It is billed to ship on May 11, even though Best Buy has removed the pre-order option for some time. Right now, the device is listed for pre-order but the expected shipping date has been pushed back to May 20. It seems Lenovo is still figuring out the logistics, which might have got affected due to COVID-19 shutdown. Also Read - Google is testing a dedicated media player app for its Chrome OS: Report

In terms of specifications, the IdeaPad Duet Chromebook features a 10.1-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. Powered by MediaTek Helio P60T octa-core processor, the Chrome OS detachable relies on ARM G72 MP3 graphics. It offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. Best Buy, has however, listed a 128GB variant as well. It has an 8-megapixel autofocus rear camera and a 2-megapixel fixed-focus selfie camera with LED indicator.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop with 15-inch panel launched: Price, specifications and more

Also Read

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop with 15-inch panel launched: Price, specifications and more

The port situation includes a USB Type-C port (Gen 2), a volume control, a power button and a 5-point pogo pin. It supports 802.11AC and Bluetooth 4.2. There are dual Dolby Audio speakers and smart amplifiers. The tablet only system weighs 450 grams while the tablet paired with full keyboard weighs around 920 grams. Available in Ice Blue + Ice Grey dual tone, the stand cover comes in grey color. It also comes with free 12 month Google One membership that includes 100GB of storage.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 4, 2020 1:34 PM IST

