Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 debuts ahead of Mi Notebook launch

Ahead of the launch of Xiaomi Mi Notebook, Lenovo is showing that it’s ready for the fight. The fastest growing PC brand in the country has launched a new IdeaPad to cement its place in the market. The company is launching the IdeaPad Slim lineup in the country as work from home becomes the new normal. With the new lineup, Lenovo is targeting the consumers looking for new ultraportable devices to work from home. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, IdeaPad Slim 5, Yoga Slim 7 and IdeaPad Flex 5 are the new lineup from Lenovo. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook India launch on June 11: Here's what we know so far

The IdeaPad Slim 3 is available right now while the other three models will become available in the coming weeks. Lenovo is also expanding the IdeaPad lineup to the gaming category with the introduction of IdeaPad. Lenovo is the leader in the ultra-slim PC market with 32 percent market share. Shailendra Katyal, Executive Director & Head of Consumer PCSD at Lenovo India said that work from home and learning from home presents a big opportunity for the company. Also Read - Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook listed for pre-order by Best Buy: Check price, availability

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: Price and Specifications

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is the first big announcement from the company. The laptop is Lenovo’s idea of a thin and light device that will appeal to both enterprises as well as individual buyers. Powered by latest 10th generation Intel Core processors, the IdeaPad Slim 3 features hybrid storage option. It is priced starting at Rs 26,990 and comes in three colors: Platinum Grey and Abyss Blue. The company plans to add a third color option of Cherry Red in a few weeks time. Also Read - CES 2020: Lenovo IdeaPad Duet and IdeaPad Flex 5 with Chrome OS launched

The IdeaPad Slim 3 weighs 1.6kg and is 19.9mm thick. The new model is available in 14-inch and 15-inch screen sizes. In terms of features, the laptop is rated for up to 8.5 hours on a single charge. Lenovo has mastered the art of privacy and IdeaPad Slim 3 continues the tradition with a privacy shutter that we also saw on the ThinkBook range. The Windows 10 laptop comes with an optional fingerprint sensor, two USB 3.1 ports, Cortana and Dolby Audio support.