Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro with 11th Intel processors launched: Price in India, specs

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro, the new sleek IdeaPad series laptop has been launched in India. The new laptop with a vibrant display, Intel 11th Generation processors/AMD 5000H series is brought to the Indian market for a starting price of Rs 77,990.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro price in India, availability

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro price in India starts at Rs 77,990. It comes in a single Storm Grey colour option. The slim laptop will be available for purchase via e-commerce portals, Lenovo's official site, and other online, offline channels in the country.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro specifications

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro laptop comes in two screen sizes and configurations. You can buy a 14-inch display with 2.2K resolution or a 16-inch WQXGA IPS anti-glare display with 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution. The panels feature a 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, up to 350 nits of peak brightness, and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

The smaller variant is powered by an Intel Core i5 11th generation processor, while the latter equips an Intel Core i7 11th generation processor. There is another configuration available- AMD Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 series. The processors are paired with either Intel Iris Xe, AMD Radeon, or Nvidia GeForce graphics cards. In terms of memory configuration, the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 Pro offers up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of M.2 PCle SSD.

The laptop runs on Windows 11 and is upgradable to Windows 11 OS that is due to release on October 5. The 14-inch model packs a 56.5Whr battery, while the 16-inch version gets a slightly big 75Whr battery. Connectivity options on the new Lenovo IdeaPad series laptop include- Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, 4 USB ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a multi-card slot, and an audio jack. The laptop offers Dolby Atmos-enabled stereo speakers and comes with facial recognition, voice assistant Amazon Alexa, and Microsoft Cortana support. The laptop weighs up to 1.9kgs (depending on the variant).