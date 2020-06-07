comscore Lenovo launches 11-inch Chromebook 3 | BGR India
News

Lenovo launches 11-inch Chromebook 3

Laptops

The company is offering the entry-level Chromebook with Intel Celeron processor and storage up to 64GB.

  • Published: June 7, 2020 5:35 PM IST
chromebook3

Lenovo has launched the new 11-inch Chromebook 3 running on Chrome OS. The new Chromebook model from the brand is priced at $229 and you can buy it right away. Also Read - Lenovo patents AirPods-like design for its TWS earbuds

The new model gets a 11-inch display with 1366×767 pixels resolution. Since this is a Chromebook, you can easily manage with the entry-level Intel Celeron processor. It gets paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. This device targets the entry-level users, who’re looking for a basic Windows-less machine. Also Read - Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone will be focused on the horizontal experience, reveals teaser

Since it’s running on Chrome OS, you’ll be relying on all-time internet. Google advises using its own products like Drive for storage, Gmail for mail and Docs as the document solution. The OS is not very power-hungry but even the Chromebook 3 is limited in its use case. Also Read - Lenovo to simplify ThinkPad product names in 2020 lineup, offer AMD processors and expand X1 lineup

The screen doesn’t support touch, you get a 720 pixels HD webcam and microSD slot to expand storage.The device gets a textured finish, which makes it robust for daily usage. It has pair for USB Type C and Type A ports for connectivity.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook: Price, Features

Lenovo had also started taking pre-orders for the IdeaPad Duet Chromebook last month. The Chromebook device features a 10.1-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. Powered by MediaTek Helio P60T octa-core processor, the Chrome OS detachable relies on ARM G72 MP3 graphics.

It offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. Best Buy, has however, listed a 128GB variant as well. It has an 8-megapixel auto focus rear camera and a 2-megapixel fixed-focus selfie camera with LED indicator.

This Chromebook includes a USB Type-C port (Gen 2), a volume control, a power button and a 5-point pogo pin. It supports 802.11AC and Bluetooth 4.2. There are dual Dolby Audio speakers and smart amplifiers. The tablet only system weighs 450 grams while the tablet paired with full keyboard weighs around 920 grams.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 7, 2020 5:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000
Features
Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000
Lenovo launches Chromebook 3 with 11-inch display: Check price

Laptops

Lenovo launches Chromebook 3 with 11-inch display: Check price

Xiaomi Redmi 9 full specifications, colors and price listed online

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 full specifications, colors and price listed online

Realme X3 SuperZoom might use different SoC in India

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom might use different SoC in India

OnePlus Z full specifications and launch date leaked online

News

OnePlus Z full specifications and launch date leaked online

Most Popular

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Xiaomi Redmi 9 full specifications, colors and price listed online

Realme X3 SuperZoom might use different SoC in India

OnePlus Z full specifications and launch date leaked online

Noise Shots Ergo true wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 2,499

Gmail brings 'Dark mode' for Apple iPhone and iPad

Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo launches Chromebook 3 with 11-inch display: Check price

Laptops

Lenovo launches Chromebook 3 with 11-inch display: Check price
Xiaomi Mi Notebook teaser video hints at thin bezel design

Laptops

Xiaomi Mi Notebook teaser video hints at thin bezel design
Xiaomi Mi Notebook will launch in India on June 11

Laptops

Xiaomi Mi Notebook will launch in India on June 11
Samsung Galaxy Book S 2020 launched with Intel Inside

Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book S 2020 launched with Intel Inside
RedmiBook 13 to be rebranded Xiaomi laptop in India

Laptops

RedmiBook 13 to be rebranded Xiaomi laptop in India

हिंदी समाचार

Vu भारत में 10 जून को लॉन्च करेगा Smart TV, जानें डिटेल्स

Reliance jio यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी : 1 साल का Disney+ Hotstar VIP सब्सक्रिप्शन मिल रहा है फ्री

Tata Sky 70 लाख यूजर्स को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए कम करेगी अपनी कीमतें, जानें डिटेल्स

Mi Notebook भारत में Intel 10th gen Core i7 processor के साथ 11 जून को होगी लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Honor 8S 2020 एंट्री लेवल स्मार्टफोन 10 हजार रुपये से कम में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस, फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 full specifications, colors and price listed online
News
Xiaomi Redmi 9 full specifications, colors and price listed online
Realme X3 SuperZoom might use different SoC in India

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom might use different SoC in India
OnePlus Z full specifications and launch date leaked online

News

OnePlus Z full specifications and launch date leaked online
Noise Shots Ergo true wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 2,499

News

Noise Shots Ergo true wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 2,499
Gmail brings 'Dark mode' for Apple iPhone and iPad

News

Gmail brings 'Dark mode' for Apple iPhone and iPad