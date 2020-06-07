Lenovo launches 11-inch Chromebook 3

Lenovo has launched the new 11-inch Chromebook 3 running on Chrome OS. The new Chromebook model from the brand is priced at $229 and you can buy it right away. Also Read - Lenovo patents AirPods-like design for its TWS earbuds

The new model gets a 11-inch display with 1366×767 pixels resolution. Since this is a Chromebook, you can easily manage with the entry-level Intel Celeron processor. It gets paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. This device targets the entry-level users, who’re looking for a basic Windows-less machine. Also Read - Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone will be focused on the horizontal experience, reveals teaser

Since it’s running on Chrome OS, you’ll be relying on all-time internet. Google advises using its own products like Drive for storage, Gmail for mail and Docs as the document solution. The OS is not very power-hungry but even the Chromebook 3 is limited in its use case. Also Read - Lenovo to simplify ThinkPad product names in 2020 lineup, offer AMD processors and expand X1 lineup

The screen doesn’t support touch, you get a 720 pixels HD webcam and microSD slot to expand storage.The device gets a textured finish, which makes it robust for daily usage. It has pair for USB Type C and Type A ports for connectivity.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook: Price, Features

Lenovo had also started taking pre-orders for the IdeaPad Duet Chromebook last month. The Chromebook device features a 10.1-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. Powered by MediaTek Helio P60T octa-core processor, the Chrome OS detachable relies on ARM G72 MP3 graphics.

It offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. Best Buy, has however, listed a 128GB variant as well. It has an 8-megapixel auto focus rear camera and a 2-megapixel fixed-focus selfie camera with LED indicator.

This Chromebook includes a USB Type-C port (Gen 2), a volume control, a power button and a 5-point pogo pin. It supports 802.11AC and Bluetooth 4.2. There are dual Dolby Audio speakers and smart amplifiers. The tablet only system weighs 450 grams while the tablet paired with full keyboard weighs around 920 grams.