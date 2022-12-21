Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook launched: Check details

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 is set to take place in Las Vegas between January 5 and January 8. Ahead of the annual event, Lenovo has launched a new Chromebook dubbed as the IdeaPad Flex 3i. Lenovo says that the IdeaPad Flex 3i is a two-in-one thin and light Chromebook can be used as a laptop or tablet and that it offers a long battery life of up to 12 hours. Furthermore, this Chromebook comes with the option of opting for a HD or FHD camera with physical shutter as well as a designated mute key for privacy.

In addition to that, the newly launched Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i also includes an improved CPU owing to the latest N-series Intel Processor compared to the previous generation, two user-facing speakers tuned by Waves’ MaxxAudio and faster connectivity via Wi-Fi 6E.

IdeaPad Flex 3i price and availability

Lenovo said that the IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook will start at $349.99 (Rs 28,939 approximately) and it is expected to be available starting May 2023. The company hasn’t detailed country-wise availability yet.

IdeaPad Flex 3i specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook comes with a 12.2-inch IPS touchscreen display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, 300 nits of peak brightness and TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. There’s a 360-degree hinge that allows this laptop to be folded to form a tablet. This Chromebook is powered by either Intel Processor N100 or the Intel Processor N200 that is coupled by either 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage. It runs Google’s ChromeOS.

It comes with either a 720p or 1080p camera with up to 12 hours of battery life. On the audio front, the IdeaPad Flex 3i has two 2W stereo speakers with MaxxAudio. In terms of connectivity, the Chromebook has up to Intel Wi-Fi 6 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Combo with Wi-Fi card, a MicroSD card slot, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port, a combo audio jack and an HDMI 1.4.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook will be available in Cloud Grey and Abyss Blue colour variants.