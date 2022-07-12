comscore Lenovo launches Legion gaming laptops and Yoga laptops in India: Check pricing, availability
News

Lenovo launches new Legion gaming laptops and Yoga laptops in India: Check pricing, availability

Laptops

The Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i and Yoga Slim 7i Pro come with a Jewel-toned design. The new Yoga 9i uses an arc-shaped design to provide better ergonomics

Lenovo Legion

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro

Lenovo has launched its next-generation Yoga series laptops as well as the new Legion and IdeaPad gaming laptops in India. During the launch event, the company launched Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro, Legion Slim 7i, and the IdeaPad Gaming 3i along with Yoga 9i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro, and Yoga 7i. All laptops launched today are equipped with 12th generation Intel Core processor. Also Read - TVS may launch new bikes Zeppelin, Retron, Ronin today: Here’s what you might get

Pricing & Availability

The Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro, and Yoga 7i come in oatmeal, storm gray, and slate gray colors and are available at Rs 1,69,990, Rs 1,06,990, and Rs 1,14,990 respectively. Also Read - Last of Us Part 1 PS5, PC version announced, game up for pre-order: Check details

The Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro in storm gray color and Legion Slim 7i will be available at Rs 1,44,990, Rs 1,64,990, and Rs 1,50,990. Also Read - Volkswagen Virtus launched in India at Rs 11.21 lakh: Check variants, other details

The IdeaPad Gaming 3i in onyx gray color will be available starting at Rs 84,990.

The Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad Gaming laptops will be available from 13th July on pre-order from Lenovo.com & Lenovo Exclusive stores. The laptops will be available across all online & offline channel partners including Amazon India from Prime Day on 23rd July 2022.

Yoga Series

The Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i and Yoga Slim 7i Pro come with a Jewel-toned design. The new Yoga 9i uses an arc-shaped design to provide better ergonomics, according to the company. The laptops are powered by the 12th generation Intel Core processor and third-generation EVO certification. An interactive technology shortens the waiting time from boot to system login while smart sensing technology automatically improves the screen quality by adjusting the color temperature to match the ambient environment.

The Yoga 9i comes with a 16:10 OLED screen with a 2.5K resolution. The screen also comes with TÜV low blue light eye protection certification 6 to reduce harmful blue light.

Legion Series

The new Lenovo Legion gaming laptops from Lenovo comprises Lenovo Legion 5i and 5i Pro. These laptops get independent graphics direct connect technology. The company claims it solves the performance loss problem of mixed mode and enables the comfort of FPS games.

The Legion 5i and 5i Pro have a battery capacity of 80Wh and reach up to 80% charging
in 30 minutes with the included charger. The AI engine 2.0 automatically recognizes the game and provides optimized system performance. Lenovo claims this provides an increased 20% FPS.

The laptops will come with pre-loaded 3 months of Xbox Game Pass with access to over 100 PC games for 3 months. The Xbox game pass is pre-loaded on all Lenovo laptops.

  • Published Date: July 12, 2022 3:16 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 12, 2022 3:27 PM IST

