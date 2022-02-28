comscore Lenovo Legion Slim 7 launched in India: Check price, specs, availability
Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 gaming laptop in India

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 gaming laptop will go on sale in India on February 28.

Lenovo Legion 7 Slim

Image: Lenovo

Lenovo today launched a new gaming laptop in India. The newly launched Lenovo Legion Slim 7 is a part of the company’s Legion 7 series that was launched globally last year. Now, the company is bringing the laptop to India.
Lenovo is touting its Legion Slim 7 to be one of the slimmest gaming laptops that comes with Windows 11 pre-installed. It weighs under 2Kgs and it comes with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. Lenovo says its Lenovo Legion Slim 7 ‘is built to bring mobility, agility, and unmatched style to the gaming arena with its lightweight form factor and uncompromised performance and battery life.’

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 price and availability

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 comes in Shadow Black colour variant and it comes at a starting price of Rs 1,44,990. It will be up for sale on Lenovo.com, Lenovo Exclusive stores, online and offline channel partners starting February 28.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 comes with a 15.6-inch WQHD anti-glare IPS display with peak brightness of 300 nits, Dolby Vision support, with a screen refresh rate of 165Hz. It features a zero-bump 180-degree hinge along with slim bezels, and a webcam with a privacy shutter.

The newly launched Lenovo Legion Slim 7 laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H mobile processor that is coupled with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with a total graphics power of up to 100W. It is also equipped with the Legion AI Engine, which the company says is a system of AI solutions engineered to dynamically shift power between the CPU and GPU for more FPS during gaming. For thermals, the Legion Slim 7 comes with the Legion Coldfront 3.0, which allows gamers to enjoy maximum clock speeds with zero throttling over marathon gaming sessions. It runs the Windows 11 out-of-the-box with 3 months of Game Pass.

On the storage front, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 comes with up to 28GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and 1TB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0×4 NVMe storage space. For audio it has two 2W Harman stereo speakers with Nahimic Audio. It also has a 720p webcam with privacy shutter. On the battery front, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 features a 71Wh battery with support for Rapid Charge Pro technology, which the company says lasts for up to eight hours.

  • Published Date: February 28, 2022 5:28 PM IST

