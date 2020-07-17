comscore Lenovo unveils ThinkStation P620 workstation: Check details
Lenovo unveils ThinkStation P620 workstation: Check details

Lenovo ThinkStation P620 is the world's first workstation with the new AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processor.

  Updated: July 17, 2020 7:51 PM IST
Lenovo recently announced the launch of its new workstation, the ThinkStation P620 powered by a powerful AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro processor, making it the only 64-core station. The new ThinkStation P620 is Lenovo‘s latest machine that could be everyone’s dream workstation. Also Read - Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Pro poster surfaces online; confirms side-mounted camera setup

Lenovo ThinkPad P620 specifications, features

It features the AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro processor with speeds of up to 4GHz, 128 lanes of PCIe 4.0 bandwidth, and up to 20TB of storage. It also provides 8 channels of in-memory support. According to the company, the powerful Lenovo ThinkStation P620 will boost the needs of great professionals, whether from the world of developers, the visual arts, which includes 3D designers, AI-based tasks, among other engineers and artists. Also Read - The Lenovo Legion will have a smooth 144Hz refresh rate screen

Moreover, it has integration with AMD chips aims to create a “one-stop air cooling solution.” Hence, you won’t have to worry about overheating issues as it contains a custom heat trigger. This new Lenovo workstation could also have up to two NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000 or four RTX 4000 graphics cards. Also Read - Lenovo Legion gaming phone to launch on July 22 with Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC

“If we look at all the different types of industries, the most important thing that we are seeing is that projects are getting bigger, they are becoming more complex. The amount of data that we actually pass and produce now is much greater,” said Lenovo’s Global Product Manager, Jenni Ramsay. “Therefore, a new solution was needed for that challenge,” added Ramsay.

The company notes that the ThinkStation P620’s processor will offer customers advanced security tools. These include AMD Secure Processor for code validation, AMD Memory Guard, and features to enable remote updates and repairs. It also offers AMD Pro Manageability as well as some AMD Pro Bussines Ready benefits for software stability. As you can conclude from these behemoth specifications, the cost of the new WorkStation is not low. The price of the ThinkStation P620 is likely to be around $4,599 (around Rs. 3,50,000). It could debut in the market as early as September later this year.

  Published Date: July 17, 2020 7:51 PM IST
  Updated Date: July 17, 2020 7:51 PM IST

