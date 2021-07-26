It’s an exciting time to be a gamer, said Lenovo at the Legion 5 Pro’s launch earlier today. With revamped design and updated internals, the new Legion 5 Pro aims to please gamers looking to for a serious machine to game on. Lenovo is relying on the AMD’s powerful Ryzen 5000 series processors as well as NVIDIA’s RTX 30 series graphics cards for the new model. The company also debuts its Legion Ultimate Support service in India. Also Read - Best gaming laptops under Rs 1,00,000 in India: MSI GP65 Leopard, Dell G5 and more

Before we get into the specs and features, here's a quick look at the variants and prices. The Legion 5 Pro is available in two variants, with the base version costing Rs 1,39,990. Note that this version comes with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and 16GB RAM. There's another variant with the NVIDIA RTX 3070 GPU and 32GB RAM that costs Rs 1,59,990.

The Legion Ultimate Support service can be purchased for Rs 999 for one year while the same for two years will set you back by Rs 1,999.

Legion 5 Pro features

The Legion 5 Pro comes with a 16-inch IPS display that has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels, a refresh rate of 165Hz, 500 nits of peak brightness and an aspect ratio of 16:10. In fact, Lenovo has gone all out with the display on this model: there’s support for 100 percent sRGB coverage, HDR400 certification, Dolby Vision, FreeSync, G-Sync, and X-Rite Pantone factory colour calibration.

Lenovo is only offering the Indian variant of this Legion model with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor that can be had with either a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or an RTX 3070 card. Both variants come with 16GB of DDR4 RAM at 3200MHz, which can be expanded up to 32GB. Users will get up to 1TB of m.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage, which can also be expanded up to 2TB. The laptop runs on Windows 10 at the moment but Lenovo promises a Windows 11 upgrade as and when it is available.

For audio, a pair of 2W speakers are present onboard but you can always plug a headphone via the 3.5mm headphone jack. Joining this audio jack are four USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, and an Ethernet port. You also get Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. An 80Wh battery relies on Lenovo’s Rapid Charge that promises a quick refill from 0-50 percent in 30 minutes. Lenovo has also revised the aero system for better cooling as well as provided three-zone RGB lighting.

Lenovo Ultimate Support

The Lenovo Ultimate Support service provides expert support to gamers. “They can avail 24×7 tech support via phone, email or chat, from highly trained and experienced technicians who have a wealth of knowledge about the product as well as key gaming communities and forums. Legion Ultimate Support offers guidance on hardware optimization and software assistance from professional technicians, and also allows customers to learn the tips and tricks for software tuning, hardware optimization, and overclocking,” says Lenovo.