comscore Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop to launch in India today | BGR India
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop to launch in India today; check expected price, specifications
News

Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop to launch in India today; check expected price, specifications

Laptops

Check out all you need to know about the Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop today ahead of its launch in India.

  • Published: August 18, 2020 9:42 AM IST
Lenovo Legion 7i

Lenovo is gearing up to launch its Legion 7i laptop in India today on August 18. The machine is one of the most powerful gaming laptops from the company and features powerful specifications including a 10th gen Intel CPU and the latest Nvidia GPU. Also Read - Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i laptop launched with 10th-Gen Intel processor: Price in India, specifications

Ahead of the launch, Lenovo has already listed the Lenovo Legion 7i on its official website. Hence, we know the key specifications of the laptop. As per the listing, the machine will be available in multiple variants. The highest-end variant of the laptop will also feature a 10th Gen Intel Core i9 chipset with Nvidia GeForce 2080 Super Max-Q GPU with 8GB video memory. Also Read - Lenovo Legion gaming phone launched with top-notch specs: Price, full specifications

Watch: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Other key features of the laptop include 32GB RAM and dual-drive storage configuration with support for SSD storage up to 1TB PCIe 3.0. There are also two 2W speakers that support Dolby Atmos. Lenovo has also put in an HD web camera. Also Read - Lenovo Legion to charge completely in 30 minutes with 90W 'Twin Turbo' fast charging

The Lenovo Legion 7i will come with a 15.6-inch IPS LCD screen with an FHD+ resolution and brightness of up to 500 nits. The screen also supports 240Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision, with a response time of 1ms. Powering the whole setup is a 230W power adapter.

There are a couple of modern connectivity features like WiFi6 and Bluetooth 5.0. Couple that with an Intel Thunderbolt 3 port via a USB Type-C port with support for DisplayPort. It also features all the classic I/O options like an RJ45 port, a couple of USB-A ports and a full-sized HDMI 2.0 port.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i laptop launched with 10th-Gen Intel processor: Price in India, specifications

Also Read

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i laptop launched with 10th-Gen Intel processor: Price in India, specifications

Pricing

While we don’t know a lot about the pricing of the Lenovo Legion 7i yet, that will be revealed at the launch today. The base model of the laptop with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU and the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor is expected to be around Rs 1,00,000. The highest-end variant of the Lenovo Legion 7i is likely to cost over Rs 2,00,000

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 18, 2020 9:42 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Realme C12, C15 with 6,000mAh battery to launch in India today
News
Realme C12, C15 with 6,000mAh battery to launch in India today
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM

Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop to launch in India today

Laptops

Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop to launch in India today

Samsung Galaxy M01 now available on Amazon India with Rs 600 discount

News

Samsung Galaxy M01 now available on Amazon India with Rs 600 discount

Poco M2 Pro sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

Poco M2 Pro sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price in India, offers

Most Popular

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

OnePlus Buds Review

itel Vision 1 new 3GB RAM variant first sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

Realme C12, C15 with 6,000mAh battery to launch in India today

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM

Samsung Galaxy M01 now available on Amazon India with Rs 600 discount

Poco M2 Pro sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price in India, offers

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop to launch in India today

Laptops

Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop to launch in India today
Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Review

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review
Marvel's Avengers PC system requirements revealed

Gaming

Marvel's Avengers PC system requirements revealed
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i laptop launched with 10th-Gen Intel processor

Laptops

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i laptop launched with 10th-Gen Intel processor
MediaTek and Intel unveil 5G chipset for connected PCs: Check details

News

MediaTek and Intel unveil 5G chipset for connected PCs: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

itel Vision 1 के 3GB रैम वेरिएंट की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, जानें कीमत

सैमसंग का सस्ते Galaxy M01 स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Infinix Smart 4 Plus की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, सबसे कम कीमत में खरीदें 6000mAh बैटरी फोन

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro की सेल आज, जानें कितने में मिल रहा है दमदार परफॉर्मेंस वाला स्मार्टफोन

Realme Narzo 10 की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, 4GB रैम, 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी से देगा Xiaomi को टक्कर

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Features

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager
Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

Features

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed
MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup
Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

News

itel Vision 1 new 3GB RAM variant first sale today at 12PM on Flipkart
News
itel Vision 1 new 3GB RAM variant first sale today at 12PM on Flipkart
Realme C12, C15 with 6,000mAh battery to launch in India today

News

Realme C12, C15 with 6,000mAh battery to launch in India today
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro flash sale today at 12PM
Samsung Galaxy M01 now available on Amazon India with Rs 600 discount

News

Samsung Galaxy M01 now available on Amazon India with Rs 600 discount
Poco M2 Pro sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

Poco M2 Pro sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price in India, offers

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers