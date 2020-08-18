Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop to launch in India today

Lenovo is gearing up to launch its Legion 7i laptop in India today on August 18. The machine is one of the most powerful gaming laptops from the company and features powerful specifications including a 10th gen Intel CPU and the latest Nvidia GPU. Also Read - Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i laptop launched with 10th-Gen Intel processor: Price in India, specifications

Ahead of the launch, Lenovo has already listed the Lenovo Legion 7i on its official website. Hence, we know the key specifications of the laptop. As per the listing, the machine will be available in multiple variants. The highest-end variant of the laptop will also feature a 10th Gen Intel Core i9 chipset with Nvidia GeForce 2080 Super Max-Q GPU with 8GB video memory. Also Read - Lenovo Legion gaming phone launched with top-notch specs: Price, full specifications

Other key features of the laptop include 32GB RAM and dual-drive storage configuration with support for SSD storage up to 1TB PCIe 3.0. There are also two 2W speakers that support Dolby Atmos. Lenovo has also put in an HD web camera. Also Read - Lenovo Legion to charge completely in 30 minutes with 90W 'Twin Turbo' fast charging

The Lenovo Legion 7i will come with a 15.6-inch IPS LCD screen with an FHD+ resolution and brightness of up to 500 nits. The screen also supports 240Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision, with a response time of 1ms. Powering the whole setup is a 230W power adapter.

There are a couple of modern connectivity features like WiFi6 and Bluetooth 5.0. Couple that with an Intel Thunderbolt 3 port via a USB Type-C port with support for DisplayPort. It also features all the classic I/O options like an RJ45 port, a couple of USB-A ports and a full-sized HDMI 2.0 port.

Pricing

While we don’t know a lot about the pricing of the Lenovo Legion 7i yet, that will be revealed at the launch today. The base model of the laptop with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU and the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor is expected to be around Rs 1,00,000. The highest-end variant of the Lenovo Legion 7i is likely to cost over Rs 2,00,000