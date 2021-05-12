Lenovo Legion gaming laptops with Intel 11th Gen H series chips launched

Intel announced its updated 11th Gen H series processors a few hours ago and Lenovo has already confirmed new models using this chip. The Legion series of gaming laptops will feature the 11th Gen Intel H series mobile processors and bring NVIDIA’s RTX 3000 series graphics cards into the mix. The entire lineup starts at almost $969 (approximately Rs 71,000) for the base Legion 5i model. Also Read - Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon Review: Stylish, Slim, Super Performer

The Legion 7i (Storm Grey) starts at $1,769 (approximately Rs 1.30 lakh) while the Legion 5i Pro (Stingray White, Storm Grey) starts at $1,329 (approximately Rs 97,700). The Legion 5i (Phantom Blue, Stingray White) starts at $969 (approximately Rs 71,300) and will be available from July. Both the models will be available from June this year, although Lenovo is yet to comment on an Indian availability. Also Read - Worldwide PC shipments up 32% in Q1, Lenovo leads: Gartner

Lenovo Legion series updated specs

The Legion 7i features a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600 pixels) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, 100 percent sRGB coverage, and 16:10 aspect ratio. It can go up to 500 nits of peak brightness and gets VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, Dolby Vision support, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. Buyers can get it with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11980HK processor and up to an NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU with 16GB GDDR6 VRAM. Lenovo is offering it with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB PCIe SSD storage. Also Read - Top tablets for e-learning/online classes to buy under Rs 30,000 in April 2021

It gets two 2W speakers with a smart amp function. Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, three USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and an Ethernet jack. Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1. Lenovo says the battery can last up to eight hours.

The Legion 5i comes in two display sized: 15.6-inch and a 17-inch model. The Legion 5i Pro comes with a 16-inch display. The 15.6-inch Legion 5i offers up to a WQHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, 100 percent sRGB coverage, 300 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. The 17-inch model offers up to a full-HD IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate, and 72 percent NTSC coverage.

The Legion 5i Pro comes with a 16-inch WQXGA IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, up to VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, Low Blue Light – TUV certification, and 16:10 aspect ratio.

All these models can be had with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. The Legion 5i and the Legion 5i Pro get up to 32GB RAM while the 17-inch Legion 5i gets up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. For storage, the 15.6-inch model comes with up to 2TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD while the cheaper variants get up to 1TB PCIe SSD Gen 4 storage.

Lenovo claims a battery life of eight hours. Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, three USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and an Ethernet jack, with the 17-inch model getting a card reader too.