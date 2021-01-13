comscore Lenovo Legion series at CES 2021, specifications, avaialbility and more
CES 2021: Lenovo updates its Legion gaming laptops, to be launched soon

Lenovo launched the Legion 7, Legion Slim 7, Legion 5 Pro and Legion 5 gaming laptops at CES 2021 to be available in February 2021.

Chinese tech giant Lenovo unveiled four new gaming laptops in its Legion series at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021. The new gaming lineup from Lenovo utilizes Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) next-generation mobile Ryzen processors. Also Read - CES 2021 Day 2 recap: Asus ROG, Samsung Exynos 2100, GM flying car and more

The company added the Lenovo Legion 7, Lenovo Legion Slim 7, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro and Lenovo Legion 5 to its existing lineup and these would be available from February 2021. Also Read - CES 2021: Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 with bigger e-Ink display launched

What makes these new laptops stand out is the fact that these are among the first to feature the next-gen AMD Ryzen 5000 H-series mobile processors. Also Read - CES 2021 Day 1 recap: LG Rollable smartphone, Lenovo ThinkPad X12, Smart TVs and more

Legion specifications

The newly launched Lenovo Legion 7 laptop is a delight for PC gamers as it comes with the latest AMD Ryzen 9 5900H mobile processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs.

It sports a 16-inch IPS display with 16:10 aspect ratio, NVIDIA G-SYNC, 100 percent sRGB colour accuracy, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and Dolby Vision.  

The company says that the AI Engine inside the laptop optimizes system performance via machine learning and brings to its customers the highest possible frame rates whether your game is CPU or GPU-intensive.

The Lenovo Legion AI Engine is our smarter combination of best-in-class hardware, software, and machine learning that work together to overclock your PC’s performance by routing Thermal Design Power (TDP) between the CPU and GPU to achieve maximum frames per second (FPS) in different games, the company said. 

Lenovo has taken care of heat management with its Coldfront 3.0 thermal management system which packs an intelligent intake system. Thanks to its turbo-charged dual-fans with vapour chamber technology, overheating will not be a problem.

Legion Slim 7 specifications

The Legion Slim 7 dons a very light form factor and as per Lenovo is the world’s lightest 15-inch gaming laptop that packs AMD’s latest processors.

Powering this 15.6-inch device is the AMD Ryzen 9 5900H Mobile Processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with Max-Q Design GPUs.

Legion 5 Pro specifications

Legion 5 Pro comes with an identical 16-inch QHD display as the Legion 7 and is powered by up to the latest AMD Ryzen 9 5800H Mobile Processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPUs.

The laptop is capable of providing immersive 3D audio and also offers soundtracking, dual headphone sharing and surround sound using your Bluetooth speakers. 

Legion 5 specifications

The Legion 5 will be available in two variants – 15-inch and 17-inch. 
It is powered by up to the latest AMD Ryzen 9 5800H Mobile Processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPUs.

Lenovo has also announced the Lenovo Legion S600 Gaming Station which comes with an always-on charging capability and features hang-to-charge technology for the new Lenovo Legion H600 Wireless Gaming Headset and a Qi-enabled base that charges compatible smartphones (up to 10W output) and other supported devices. 

