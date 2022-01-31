Lenovo Legion Y7000P 2022 gaming laptop details revealed online: Check specifications, features, more

Lenovo is all set to launch its new gaming laptop named Y7000P 2022 in the market. The company has not given any official information about the launch date of the laptop, nor has it disclosed its full specifications. According to the reports, the laptop is speculated to feature 11.6 percent thinner than the previous generation models. Also Read - Windows 11: List of eligible laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, more

The upcoming gaming laptop would come with a power consumption of 135W, the GPU (RTX 3050 Ti). However, the maximum full-power consumption is 95W, with a dual-bake performance is up to 45W + 95W. The company is expected to reveal some more details about the gaming laptop in the coming days or weeks. Also Read - Lenovo Legion 2 Pro debut on April 8, company reveals key specs ahead of launch

Other details of the laptop include the main heat pipe, which has been upgraded from 8mm to 10mm. However, the fan blade has been reduced from 0.25mm to 0.15mm. The upcoming gaming laptop might feature a 16:9 aspect ratio display, and the screen resolution will be upgraded to Quad HD+. The refresh rate will be increased to 165Hz. Also Read - Online games helped in stress relief during lockdown, says Lenovo India’s Executive Director

Lenovo Legion Y90

In addition, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is also working on a gaming smartphone named Lenovo Legion Y90. However, before the launch, the specifications of the Lenovo Legion Y90 smartphone were leaked via Weibo. According to the leak, the Lenovo Legion Y90 will feature a large 6.92-inch E4 Samsung AMOLED screen, which will come with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and 720Hz touch sampling rate.

The Legion Y90 will be launched as the first smartphone to come with a total of 22GB of RAM, of which 18GB will be physical RAM and 4GB virtual. Storage is equally impressive, maxing out at 640GB in total, actually made possible by combining two separate 512GB and 128GB sticks.

For photography, the Lenovo Legion Y90 will feature a 64MP OV64A 1/1.32 sensor by OmniVision and another 16MP sensor at the back. Upfront for selfies, there will be a 44MP GH1 sensor from Samsung.