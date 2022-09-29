comscore Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen) tablet launched in India with support for Precision Pen 2
Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen) tablet launched in India with support for Precision Pen 2

Laptops

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is also among the first in India to support Google Kids Space.

Lenovo Tab M10 (3rd Gen)

Lenovo has launched an Android tablet Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) in India. New tablet is essentially built for multimedia consumption. The tablet comes with a 10.6-inch display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. With a 600-series chipset the tablet can also be a good fit for moderate gamers. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processors for mid and entry level phones announced: Details here

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is priced at Rs 19,999 for the WiFi only model and Rs 21,999 for the LTE variant. The tablet is now available for purchase across Lenovo.com and Amazon.in. It will also be available across offline retail channels soon. Also Read - Lenovo Glasses T1 with micro OLED displays, built-in speakers launched

Design

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) sports a dual-tone theme. It comes in Storm Grey and Frost Blue colours. The tablet weighs 465g and is built for on-the-go travellers. The Lenovo Tab gets an optimised Reading Mode settings and optional folio case. Also Read - How to capture a screenshot in Lenovo laptop: A step-by-step guide

Display

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) boasts a 10.61-inch 2K IPS LCD display with 15:9 aspect ratio, 10-point multi-touch and 400 nits brightness. The tablet display comes with a resolution of 2000×1200 pixels. The tablet display gets TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification which helps reduce harmful blue light.

Performance

The Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Users can also provide PC-like UI when attached to the keyboard for typing longer content.

Kids Space

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is also among the first in India to support Google Kids Space. The Google Kids Space is a dedicated mode for kids offering content designed to help children discover, create, and grow. When a child opens Kids Space, they are presented with a library of selected content in the form of books, apps, and videos.

Lenovo Precision Pen 2

The tablet also supports Lenovo Precision Pen 2 for Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen). The M10 Plus (3rd Gen) produces enveloping audio from its 4 stereo speakers optimised with Dolby Atmos technology.

Pankaj Harjai, Director – Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India said, “Tablets have become an indispensable device for learning and entertainment. With consumers choosing one device for entertainment and learning from home, the 3rd gen Tab M10 Plus strikes a perfect balance. It has the best-in-class display and performance that consumers come to expect from a Lenovo tablet along with smart features for a refined user experience.”

  • Published Date: September 29, 2022 3:44 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 29, 2022 3:45 PM IST
