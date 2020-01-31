comscore Lenovo spotted testing 'Ultra Quiet Mode' for its laptops | BGR India
Lenovo spotted testing 'Ultra Quiet Mode' for its laptops

Some Lenovo users are already seeing this feature being enabled on their laptops in China. However, it is not clear when Lenovo plans to release the option for all users.

  • Published: January 31, 2020 1:42 PM IST
Lenovo Ultra Quiet Mode

Lenovo, the largest PC maker in the world, is planning to bring a new feature to its devices. The company is testing a new feature called “Ultra Quiet Mode” for its laptops. The feature spotted by a Chinese website claims that it is already being tested on some of the models in China. This particular feature can be enabled via the laptop’s BIOS setting. Once switched on, the CPU fan will enter a mode where it will switch to Ultra Quiet Mode when the laptop is not under stress.

The laptop, according to ITHome, will return to normal mode when the CPU needs cooling. The feature seems to be designed with the intent to eliminate fan’s whining noise in some use cases. A number of laptop users complain about fan whining noise. Lenovo seems to have found a solution to this issue. It is still not clear when Lenovo will officially roll out this feature for its users. We will also have to see whether there is any effect on the laptop’s daily performance with this model.

According to IDC, the traditional PC market recorded a growth of 4.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019. With shipments of 71.8 million units, the market saw its highest single quarter shipment volume in five years. After contraction in the market for seven consecutive years, the PC market returned to growth in 2019. The sales can be owed to better diversification of product portfolio. Lenovo, in particular, has not only retained the top position but it has also expanded its market share compared to previous year.

The new feature could be an attempt from the company to tap consumers looking for fine performance. Acer is already touting its ConceptD series as a lineup of products with quiet performance. The series emits less than 40db of sound with the new AeroBlade fan design. Lenovo is, however, leapfrogging into the foldable laptop segment. With Windows 7 having reached its end of support, Lenovo not only needs new products but also new features to attract consumers.

  Published Date: January 31, 2020 1:42 PM IST

