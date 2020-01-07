comscore Lenovo announces ThinkBook Plus with second E-ink screen | BGR India
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus with secondary E-ink display announced at CES 2020

The ThinkBook Plus's second screen will allow users to quickly check notifications or take notes without the distraction of opening the whole laptop.

  Published: January 7, 2020 9:21 AM IST
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus

The small, portable business laptop has seen its share of evolution over the past decade. Now, here is Lenovo’s first interesting try at the game. The company has recently announced the ThinkBook Plus at the ongoing CES 2020. The laptop features neat specs along with a special new addition – a second screen on top of the laptop lid.

The second screen of the ThinkBook Plus features a 10.8-inch E-ink display that resembles a big e-book reader. While it is not the first time we have seen laptops with dual-screen implementations, it certainly is a unique design.

Watch: Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

When the primary 13.3-inch display of the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is closed, the second screen can still show email and calendar notifications. The second screen also lets users take notes while the laptop is shut. However, this will require the included stylus.

Lenovo’s idea behind the second screen is to probably let users focus on only what’s necessary when users don’t need the whole laptop. This lets you almost use the second screen somewhat like a tablet attached to your lid. The screen makes it possible to get short tasks like note-taking done quickly and efficiently. Further, with the Thinkbook Plus not opening full-blown when you just need a quick check at your mail notifications, you save both time and power.

Other features of the laptop include built-in Alexa support, and assigned hotkeys for Skype. The laptop’s power button has a fingerprint reader in it too. While we have seen previous laptops using multiple screens, the Lenovo ThinkBook does pretty much stand out.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus specifications

The laptop is powered by up to an Intel 10th Gen Core i7 processor. There is an Intel UHD for graphic processing. There is up to 16GB DDR4 RAM. The main 13.3-inch FHD display is complimented by the secondary 10.8 E Ink monochromatic display. The Lenovo Thinkbook plus also comes with a 45Wh battery. According to the brand’s claims, the battery can last for as long as 10 hours on one charge. The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus will start at USD 1,199 (about Rs 86,200). The laptop will go on sale in March,

  Published Date: January 7, 2020 9:21 AM IST

