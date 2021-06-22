Lenovo’s folding ThinkPad X1 has grabbed hold of multiple eyeballs across the world ever since its unveiling a few years ago. Lenovo India has now finally introduced it to the Indian market with a high price tag. The ThinkPad X1 comes in only a single variant with a price of Rs 3,29,000, thereby making it one of the most expensive consumer PCs it sells in India. That said, the introductory price is lower. Also Read - Samsung and LG confirm presence at in-person CES 2022

On Lenovo India’s portal, the ThinkPad X1 comes at a price of Rs 2,48,508, which is a lot cheaper than the MRP. That still maintains its status as one of the priciest laptops that Lenovo sells in India. The main highlight of this one is the foldable display similar to the one we saw on the Motorola Razr series. The ThinkPad X1 runs on Windows 10 Pro, making it among the first few Windows devices with a folding display. Also Read - Lenovo Legion gaming laptops with updated Intel 11th Gen H series processors launched

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 foldable PC features

The ThinkPad X1’s party piece is its 13.3-inch 2K resolution OLED display that folds. The display accepts touch inputs and has brightness levels of up to 300 nits. Lenovo has baked multiple modes to make the most out of the folding form factor. One can fold it partially like a book to read or fold it completely to use as a tablet. It can also be folded in a way to use the virtual keyboard for typing documents. Also Read - Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon Review: Stylish, Slim, Super Performer

Note that the ThinkPad X1 supports a stylus pen for illustrations and controlling the experience. The outside is laden with leather that forms the body as well as hides the hinge. Despite the tablet-like form factor, Lenovo has stuffed powerful PC bits inside. Powering the entire thing is an Intel Core i5 processor along with an 11th Gen Intel UHD Graphics.

The PC comes with 8GB LPDDR4X 4267MHz RAM as standard and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage. A 50Wh battery keeps the lights on for up to 10.4 hours at a stretch. Plus, there’s Rapid Charge technology for quickly refilling the battery.

For multimedia, there’s Dolby Atmos tuned quad-speaker system with four microphones baked in. A 5-megapixel HD front camera is present along with a IR sensor for Windows Hello verification. Connectivity options include support for 5G networks, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and a nano-SIM card slot.

The folding PC only wight 999 grams despite having that black leather folio case on the outside. Currently, Lenovo is only selling it in a single colour variant.