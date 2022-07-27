Lenovo ThinkPad X13s is first laptop to use Qualcomm's new PC chip

Last year, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset as a part of its magnified efforts in the PC business. We finally have our first laptop that uses that chipset. Lenovo has launched the ThinkPad X13s notebook and inside it is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chip. The chipset is, by no means, as powerful as the top-end rivals from Intel or AMD, but modestly fast enough to handle everyday tasks. Also Read - Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop with 15-inch panel launched: Price, specifications and more

According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor can deliver a 40 percent increase in the single-core performance and 85 percent for multiple cores over the last generation. The processor uses an Adreno GPU with at least 60 percent improvement in graphics handling over the GPU in the previous version. These are big upgrades for the category the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s is marketed in.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13s specifications

Apart from the chipset, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s comes with a 13.3-inch display with thin bezels. It follows the standard Lenovo ThinkPad design with red accents on the touchpad. Above the touchpad, there are physical buttons for right and left clicks. Lenovo claims the laptop weighs 2.35 pounds, which is a little more than 1 kilogram. Keeping the lights on is a powerful battery that can last up to 28 hours on a single charge. The laptop also has a 5-megapixel camera on the front.

Qualcomm’s chipset also allows the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s to support cellular connectivity. However, it is limited to just Verizon’s 5G networks in the US. Lenovo has not launched this laptop outside of the US, which is why details on connectivity in other markets are not available. The notebook comes with 512GB of storage, as well, along with support for an external storage card.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13s price

In the US, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s is available for the price of $40.28 a month in a contract extending for 36 months from Verizon. The laptop is unlikely to be available through other platforms, at least initially.