Lenovo Yoga 9i arrives in India: Check price, specs, availability

Lenovo today refreshed its Yoga line of premium laptops in India by launching the Lenovo Yoga 9i laptop. This new launched laptop is powered by Intel's 13th-generation Core i7 processor that is coupled with the Intel Evo platform, and a 14-inch touchscreen OLED display with up to 4K resolution among other things.

In addition to this, the Lenovo Yoga 9i laptop comes with what the company describes as 'smart services' such as the Lenovo Smart Performance Services within Lenovo Vantage, which Lenovo says keeps the system running at optimum performance and proactively fixes issues that affect PC performance, internet performance, remove malware, and improve device security. It also features support for the Lenovo Premium Care Plus that offers a personalised hardware and software support from a global network of technicians, along with accidental damage protection, data migration assistance, and smart performance solutions that optimize PC performance and security.

Lenovo Yoga 9i price and availability

As far as pricing and availability are concerned, Lenovo said that its Yoga 9i laptop comes in a single Oatmeal colour variant and it starts at Rs 1,74,990 in India. Interested buyers can pre-order it on Lenovo.com starting today. Additionally, the Lenovo Yoga 9i laptop will be available at Lenovo Exclusive Stores, Amazon.in, Croma, and Reliance January 29, 2023, onwards.

Lenovo Yoga 9i specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Lenovo Yoga 9i comes with an aluminium body that houses a 14.4-inch touchscreen OLED display with a screen resolution of 3840×2400 pixels, 400 nits of peak brightness, and support for DisplayHDR 500 and Dolby Vision. It comes with a backlit keyboard and Lenovo Precision Pen 2 support.

It is powered by Intel Core i7-1360P processor that is coupled with Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB Soldered LPDDR5-5200 RAM and 1TB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0×4 NVMe storage space. It comes with a FHD web camera with a 1080p resolution, and IR sensor with privacy shutter and a ToF sensor. It also has two microphones, and stereo speakers which includes two 3W woofers on the sides and two 2W front-facing tweeters on the hinge bar. The audio setup is powered by Bowers and Wilkins, and it also features support for Dolby Atmos.

As far as the battery is concerned, the Lenovo Yoga 9i comes with a 75Wh integrated battery with support for a 100W USB Type-C Slim charging port. Lenovo says that Yoga 9i’s battery offers a standby time of 4.7 weeks, online video playback time of 12 hours and a browsing time of 14.2 hours.

On the connectivity front, the Lenovo Yoga 9i has Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, a 3.5mm microphone combo jack, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a USB-C 3-in-1 Hub. And for security, it has TPM 2.0, a fingerprint sensor and a web camera with a privacy shutter and support for Windows Hello.