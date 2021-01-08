comscore Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, IdeaPad Slim 5i launched in India | BGR India
News

Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, IdeaPad Slim 5i launched in India: Price, specifications

Laptops

Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, IdeaPad Slim 5i launched in India. Here's everything you need to know about the company's 2021 lineup of laptops.

Lenovo Yoga 9i

(Image: Lenovo)

Lenovo has launched its 2021 laptop series powered by the 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake processors in India. The lineup includes Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i and IdeaPad Slim 5i laptops. Yoga 9i is the most premium out of the bunch and it starts at Rs 1,69,990, Yoga 7i is priced at Rs 99,000 for the base variant and the IdeaPad Slim 5i starts at Rs 63,990. The Yoga 9i will go on sale starting January 12, Yoga 7i will be made available from January 15 and the IdeaPad Slim 5i is already available for purchasing. Also Read - Lenovo ThinkStation P620 enterprise-grade workstation launched in India at Rs 3,99,000

Lenovo Yoga 9i: Specifications

Lenovo Yoga 9i sports a 14-inch UHD IPS display with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels. It is powered by up to the Intel 11th-gen Core i7-1185G7 processor paired with Intel Iris XE graphics. The device comes with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It runs Microsoft‘s Windows 10 Home or Pro operating system and is backed by a 60Wh battery. The device features a VGA webcam and has a 360-degree hinge. It also comes with a stylus to control the display, an Ultrasonic Fingerprint Reader, Smart Sensor TouchPad and more. Also Read - Best 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 to buy in India in Jan 2021

Lenovo Yoga 7i: Specifications

Just like the Yoga 7i, this one also comes with a 360-degree hinge and features a VGA webcam. It comes with a 15.6-inch full HD IPS display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It is powered by up to the Intel 11th-gen Core i7-1165G7 processor paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The device comes with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It runs Microsoft Windows 10 Home operating system and features a 71Wh battery. The company claims that the device can last for up to 16 hours on a single charge. Also Read - Laptop, desktop shortages to continue through 2021

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i: Specifications

Lastly, the IdeaPad Slim 5i features a 14-inch full HD IPS display with anti-glare coating on top. It is powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake paired with an Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. The device comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It runs Windows 10 Home edition and claims to offer up to three hours of battery life on a 15-minute charge.

  • Published Date: January 8, 2021 2:42 PM IST

Best Sellers