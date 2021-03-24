comscore Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon launched in India, starts at Rs 1,19,990
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon launched in India, starts at Rs 1,19,990: Details here

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon starts at Rs 1,19,990 for the base Intel Core i5 variant. The device comes in the sole Moon While colour option.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon powered by the 11th-Gen Intel Tiger Lake processors has launched in India. To recall, the laptop first debuted in multiple international regions including Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and more back in October. Key features of the device include a 13-inch Quad HD display, Intel Iris XE graphics and more. Also Read - Tablet sales rose drastically in 2020, e-learning demands cited as reason

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon: Price in India

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon starts at Rs 1,19,990 for the base Intel Core i5 variant. The device comes in the sole Moon While colour option. It is currently available via the company’s official website and starting March 25, will be made available via other channels including Lenovo Exclusive Stores. Also Read - Lenovo Legion 5 AMD review: A gaming laptop that nails the basics

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon: Specifications

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon sports a 13.3-inch Quad HD display with Dolby Vision support and TUV Rheinland certification. The display has a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels and a peak brightness of 300 nits. The company claims that the display has 72 percent coverage of NTSC and 100 percent coverage of sRGB colour gamut. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Lenovo Tab P11 Pro launched in India, Samsung Galaxy F62 specs confirmed

The device is powered by up to the 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM along with 1TB of PCIe M.2 storage. It runs Microsoft’s Windows 10 Home operating system out of the box.

For audio, the laptop features two 2W Harman Kardon speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include Intel 2×2 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB Type-C 3.0 Gen 1 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Build wise, the laptop weighs at 966 grams for its basic model and comes with a MIL-STD-810G certification. The laptop screen can also be tilted to 180 degrees.

  • Published Date: March 24, 2021 5:47 PM IST

