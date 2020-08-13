comscore Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i laptop launched: Price in India, specifications
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i laptop has been launched in India and its price is set at Rs 79,990. The company will be selling this device in a single Slate Grey color via its official website. Interested

  Published: August 13, 2020 6:00 PM IST
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i laptop has been launched in India and its price is set at Rs 79,990. The company will be selling this device in a single Slate Grey color via its official website. Interested buyers can also get the new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i laptop via Amazon and Flipkart from August 20. It will also be available through offline retail channels starting August 14. Also Read - Avita Liber V laptop launched in India: Check price and specifications

The device boasts of a slim and light design, and packs a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. It is equipped with a 60Wh battery with fast charging support. The newly launched Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i offers the brand’s Q-Control Intelligent Cooling feature. Lenovo says it leverages AI to help users offer a better experience. Read on to know more about this laptop. Also Read - Honor MagicBook 15 laptop with pop up webcam launched in India: Price, full specifications, sale date

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i specifications, features

The newly launched Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i laptop comes with Dolby Vision support and the screen can flip open 180 degrees. It has a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and the panel operates at full-HD IPS display. It has an all-aluminum body, and thin 4 sided bezels. The company has added a 60Wh battery with Rapid Charge Pro technology. It ships with pre-installed Windows 10 out of the box. The power button is equipped with a fingerprint reader for security. Also Read - Lenovo Legion gaming phone launched with top-notch specs: Price, full specifications

As mentioned above, the new laptop is powered by the 10th generation Intel Ice-lake Core i7 CPU, which is based on the 10nm architecture. The processor is backed by up to Nvidia GeForce MX350 GDDR5 graphics card. The laptop is available up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, clocked at 3,200MHz. The device can be equipped with up to 512GB SSD. The laptop comes with 4.0W Dolby Atmos speaker system. The connectivity options of the laptop are 2X2 AX Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 3. It measures 320.6x208x14.9mm and weighs 1.36kg.

  • Published Date: August 13, 2020 6:00 PM IST

