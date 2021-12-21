comscore LG announced UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080: Check specifications, price, more
News

LG announces its first gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, screen with 300Hz refresh rate

Laptops

The UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake H processor, NVIDIA GeForceTM RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card, dual-channel memory.

LG UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop

Image source: LG

LG has unveiled its latest gaming laptop ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The company has announced the new UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop with a vapor chamber cooling system and several other features. The South Korean tech giant is expected to begin the rollout of the gaming laptop in January 2022. Also Read - LG flaunts StandbyME, a battery-powered TV that can be moved around on a stand

The UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core Tieg Lake H processors along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU. Additionally, it will be paired with either 16GB or 32GB of DDR4 RAM. Also Read - Google Stadia comes to LG Smart TVs: How to play games online

LG UltraGear 17G90Q price

The price of the UltraGear 17G90Q laptop is not known yet. The tech giant is expected to roll out the gaming laptop first in South Korea and then in the US in early 2022. The laptop will be available in a single color variant, i.e., Purple Gray. Also Read - YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps stops working on these phones from today: Check if your phone is in the list

Specifications

The UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake H processor, NVIDIA GeForceTM RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card, dual-channel memory. Additionally, the company has given an ultra-fast dual SSD setup and a 17-inch IPS panel with a one-millisecond response time and a 300Hz refresh rate.

The new and slim laptop packs a massive battery of 93Wh battery while maintaining a thickness of under 21.4 millimeters and a weight of fewer than 2.7 kilograms. The laptop is also equipped with LG’s gaming software, LG UltraGear Studio, with the help of which users can customize gaming-related options and will be able to track performance data.

It also offers three-dimensional sound with its built-in 2 Way speaker system. The speakers support DTS:X Ultra. In addition, the 17G90Q comes with Intel Killer Wireless technology which helps in the lag-free gaming experience.

“The LG UltraGear gaming laptop has everything needed to tackle the latest high-spec games, delivering the smooth, responsive gameplay that all gamers want,” said Seo Young-Jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

Published Date: December 21, 2021 9:22 AM IST
  • Published Date: December 21, 2021 9:22 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi 12 सीरीज की लॉन्च डेट आई सामने, आने वाले हैं दमदार फीचर्स वाले स्मार्टफोन

Panasonic Toughbook S1 टैबलेट 2 बैटरी ऑप्शन के साथ भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

BGMI 1.8 update: गेम में React Survival के साथ आए ढेरों मोड्स और इवेंट्स, जानें डिटेल

iQoo Neo 5S और iQoo Neo 5 SE हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Free Fire Redeem Codes Dec 20: इंडियन सर्वर पर आज ये कोड्स दिलाएंगे ढेरों रिवॉर्ड

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers