LG announced UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080: Check specifications, price, more

LG has unveiled its latest gaming laptop ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The company has announced the new UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop with a vapor chamber cooling system and several other features. The South Korean tech giant is expected to begin the rollout of the gaming laptop in January 2022.

The UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core Tieg Lake H processors along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU. Additionally, it will be paired with either 16GB or 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

LG UltraGear 17G90Q price

The price of the UltraGear 17G90Q laptop is not known yet. The tech giant is expected to roll out the gaming laptop first in South Korea and then in the US in early 2022. The laptop will be available in a single color variant, i.e., Purple Gray.

Specifications

The UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake H processor, NVIDIA GeForceTM RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card, dual-channel memory. Additionally, the company has given an ultra-fast dual SSD setup and a 17-inch IPS panel with a one-millisecond response time and a 300Hz refresh rate.

The new and slim laptop packs a massive battery of 93Wh battery while maintaining a thickness of under 21.4 millimeters and a weight of fewer than 2.7 kilograms. The laptop is also equipped with LG’s gaming software, LG UltraGear Studio, with the help of which users can customize gaming-related options and will be able to track performance data.

It also offers three-dimensional sound with its built-in 2 Way speaker system. The speakers support DTS:X Ultra. In addition, the 17G90Q comes with Intel Killer Wireless technology which helps in the lag-free gaming experience.

“The LG UltraGear gaming laptop has everything needed to tackle the latest high-spec games, delivering the smooth, responsive gameplay that all gamers want,” said Seo Young-Jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company