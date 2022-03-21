LG Gram 16, Gram 17 powered by 12th Gen Intel processors launched; Price, specifications

LG just launched its updated Gram 16 and Gram 17 laptops in South Korea. The updated lineup of the lightweight laptops are powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors along with an optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU. Both the laptops run Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system and come with support for 65W fast charging. Also Read - LG Tone Free FP earbuds with UV sanitising case launched: Price in India, specs

LG Gram 16, LG Gram 17: Price

LG Gram 16 (16Z90Q) starts at Won 2.29 million (approximately Rs 1.43 lakh) and goes up to Won 2.49 million (approximately Rs 1.56 lakh). The LG Gram 17 (17Z90Q) starts at Won 2.39 million (approximately Rs 1.49 lakh) and goes up to Won 2.59 (approximately Rs 1.62 lakh).

Both the laptops have been launched in Black, Charcoal, and White colour options and will be made available for pre-ordering via the company's official South Korean website from March 21 to April 11.

LG Gram 16, LG Gram 17: Specifications

LG Gram 16 sports a 16-inch LCD display, whereas, Gram 17 sports a 17-inch LCD display. Both the laptops sport a WQXGAIPS panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 99 percent DCI P3 colour gamut. Both the laptops are powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P or Core i7-1260P processors paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage. Customers can select between Intel Iris Xe graphics or a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU.

Both the laptops run Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system out of the box. LG Gram 16 is backed by a 90Whr battery and LG Gram 17 is backed by an 80Whr battery. They support 65w fast charging.

They come with a 1.5W stereo speaker setup with DTS:X Ultra audio support, and also come with support for facial recognition. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB 4 Gen 3 Type C ports, an HDMI port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.