comscore LG Gram 16, Gram 17 powered by 12th Gen Intel processors launched; Price, specifications
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • LG Gram 16, Gram 17 powered by 12th Gen Intel processors launched; Price, specifications
News

LG Gram 16, Gram 17 powered by 12th Gen Intel processors launched; Price, specifications

Laptops

LG Gram 16, LG Gram 17 launched with prices starting at around Rs 1.43 lakh. Here's everything you need to know about the new thin and light laptops.

lg_gram_16_17

(Image: LG)

LG just launched its updated Gram 16 and Gram 17 laptops in South Korea. The updated lineup of the lightweight laptops are powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors along with an optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU. Both the laptops run Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system and come with support for 65W fast charging. Also Read - LG Tone Free FP earbuds with UV sanitising case launched: Price in India, specs

LG Gram 16, LG Gram 17: Price

LG Gram 16 (16Z90Q) starts at Won 2.29 million (approximately Rs 1.43 lakh) and goes up to Won 2.49 million (approximately Rs 1.56 lakh). The LG Gram 17 (17Z90Q) starts at Won 2.39 million (approximately Rs 1.49 lakh) and goes up to Won 2.59 (approximately Rs 1.62 lakh). Also Read - LG introduces next-gen OLED EX displays with 30 percent brighter panels: Check details

Both the laptops have been launched in Black, Charcoal, and White colour options and will be made available for pre-ordering via the company’s official South Korean website from March 21 to April 11. Also Read - While Indians wait for 5G, Korea is already looking to test 6G

LG Gram 16, LG Gram 17: Specifications

LG Gram 16 sports a 16-inch LCD display, whereas, Gram 17 sports a 17-inch LCD display. Both the laptops sport a WQXGAIPS panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 99 percent DCI P3 colour gamut. Both the laptops are powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P or Core i7-1260P processors paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage. Customers can select between Intel Iris Xe graphics or a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU.

Both the laptops run Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system out of the box. LG Gram 16 is backed by a 90Whr battery and LG Gram 17 is backed by an 80Whr battery. They support 65w fast charging.

They come with a 1.5W stereo speaker setup with DTS:X Ultra audio support, and also come with support for facial recognition. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB 4 Gen 3 Type C ports, an HDMI port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 21, 2022 8:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to use Messenger without an active Facebook account
How To
How to use Messenger without an active Facebook account
LG Gram 16, Gram 17 powered by 12th Gen Intel processors launched; Price, specifications

Laptops

LG Gram 16, Gram 17 powered by 12th Gen Intel processors launched; Price, specifications

Portronics Talk One portable wireless conference speaker with ANC launched: Price in India, specs

News

Portronics Talk One portable wireless conference speaker with ANC launched: Price in India, specs

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India announced: Offers, specs, availability and more

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India announced: Offers, specs, availability and more

DigiLocker now has over 100 million users: Aadhaar card is the most downloaded document

Apps

DigiLocker now has over 100 million users: Aadhaar card is the most downloaded document

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to use Messenger without an active Facebook account

LG Gram 16, Gram 17 powered by 12th Gen Intel processors launched; Price, specifications

Portronics Talk One portable wireless conference speaker with ANC launched: Price in India, specs

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India announced: Offers, specs, availability and more

DigiLocker now has over 100 million users: Aadhaar card is the most downloaded document

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Related Topics

Related Stories

LG Gram 16, Gram 17 powered by 12th Gen Intel processors launched; Price, specifications

Laptops

LG Gram 16, Gram 17 powered by 12th Gen Intel processors launched; Price, specifications
LG Tone Free FP earbuds with UV sanitising case launched: Price in India, specs

News

LG Tone Free FP earbuds with UV sanitising case launched: Price in India, specs
LG unveils OLED EX displays with Deuterium technology, brighter panels: Check details

Smart TVs

LG unveils OLED EX displays with Deuterium technology, brighter panels: Check details
While Indians wait for 5G, Korea is already looking to test 6G

Telecom

While Indians wait for 5G, Korea is already looking to test 6G
LG announced UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080: Check specifications, price, more

Laptops

LG announced UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080: Check specifications, price, more

हिंदी समाचार

BGMI के TDM मोड में चाहिए जीत? फॉलो करें ये 3 आसान टिप्स

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED लैपटॉप हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme GT Neo 3 कल होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने आज ही कई धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और फीचर्स से उठाया पर्दा

Jio का धांसू प्लान, रोज 5GB के साथ फ्री मिलेगा 96GB एक्स्ट्रा डेटा

Free Fire Max में इन सुपरहिट तरीकों का करें इस्तेमाल, फिर मुफ्त में बहुत सारे धांसू रिवॉर्ड्स

Latest Videos

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Features

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch
Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Features

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch
How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video

News

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video
Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know

News

How to use Messenger without an active Facebook account
How To
How to use Messenger without an active Facebook account
LG Gram 16, Gram 17 powered by 12th Gen Intel processors launched; Price, specifications

Laptops

LG Gram 16, Gram 17 powered by 12th Gen Intel processors launched; Price, specifications
Portronics Talk One portable wireless conference speaker with ANC launched: Price in India, specs

News

Portronics Talk One portable wireless conference speaker with ANC launched: Price in India, specs
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India announced: Offers, specs, availability and more

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G price in India announced: Offers, specs, availability and more
DigiLocker now has over 100 million users: Aadhaar card is the most downloaded document

Apps

DigiLocker now has over 100 million users: Aadhaar card is the most downloaded document

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers