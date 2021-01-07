LG Gram 2021 laptop lineup revealed; details here

All of the new laptops will be showcased virtually inside of its CES 2021 virtual showroom. (Image: LG)

has unveiled its Gram 2021 lineup of laptops powered by the 11th Gen processors ahead of . The lineup includes LG Gram 17 (17Z90P), LG Gram 16 (16Z90P), LG Gram 14 (14Z90P), LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90P) and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90P). The company is yet to unveil the pricing and availability for the series. Also Read - Samsung Neo QLED, solar-powered remote control steal the light at CES 2021

All of the new laptops will be showcased virtually inside of its CES 2021 virtual showroom. All the devices will have a slim and light form factor, and will feature fingerprint readers for security purposes. Also Read - CES 2021: LG to showcase Transparent OLED displays

LG Gram 17 (17Z90P), LG Gram 16 (16Z90P) and LG Gram 14 (14Z90P) will be made available in Black, Silver and White colour options. Whereas, the LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90P) and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90P) will be made available in Black, Green and Silver colour options. Also Read - Samsung CES 2021 launch event for January 6 confirmed but do not expect Galaxy S21 so soon

LG Gram 2021 laptops: Specifications

LG Gram 17 (17Z90P), LG Gram 16 (16Z90P) and LG Gram 14 (14Z90P) all have different display sizes and batteries. However, their specifications remain the same. LG Gram 17 sports a 17-inch WQXGA IPS display with a 99 percent DCI-P3 coverage, the LG Gram 16 sports a 16-inch IPS display with a WQXGA resolution and the LG Gram 14 sports a 14-inch WQXGA IPS display with a 99 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

All of these are powered by 11th-Gen Intel Core processors paired with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics or Intel UHD Graphics. The laptops come with 8GB/16GB of RAM along with an M.2 SSD for storage.

Both the 17-inch and the 16-inch models feature an 80Wh battery and weigh 1.35kg and 1.19kg, respectively. The 14-inch model has a smaller 72Wh battery and weighs 999 grams.

LG Gram 16 2-in-1 sports a 16-inch WQXGA touch IPS display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top. It features an 80Wh battery and it weighs 1.48kg.

LG Gram 14 2-in-1 sports a 14-inch WWUXGA touch IPS display also with 6 protection on top. The 14-inch variant sports a 72Wh battery. It weighs 1.25kg.

Both the devices are powered by the 11th-Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe Graphics or Intel UHD Graphics. The laptops come with either 8GB/16GB of RAM with an M.2 SSD inside.