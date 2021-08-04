LG Gram 2021 series launched in India: Price, specifications

LG has launched its new Gram 2021 series of laptops in India, which includes three models: LG Gram 17 (17Z90P), LG Gram 16 (16Z90P) and the LG Gram 14 (14Z90P). All of the new laptops are powered by 11th-generation Intel Core processors and sport a 16:10 aspect ratio. Here we will be taking a look at what all of these new LG Gram 2021 series laptops have to offer and at how much they are priced at. Also Read - Best camera phones under Rs 35000 to buy in July 2021: Pixel 4a, Mi 11X, and more

LG Gram 2021: Price in India

LG has announced that its Gram 2021 lineup of laptops will start at Rs 74,999. Pricing details for individual models are yet to be revealed. The new LG Gram 2021 series will be made available via online and offline channels. Amazon India has already put the device up for pre-booking under which customers would receive a Rs 500 Amazon Pay cashback for booking the laptops in advance. Also Read - Top gaming smartphones under Rs 30,000: Mi 11X, Realme X7 Max and more

Specifications

To recall, LG had originally unveiled its Gram 2021 range at CES 2021, back in January and is now bringing the series to the Indian market. Also Read - iPhone 14 details leak even before the launch of iPhone 13, to bring this crucial feature

All of the LG Gram 2021 models will be powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core processors paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics and LPDDR4x RAM. They will feature SSD storage, along with an additional slot for expansion. The laptops support Thunderbolt 4 and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

LG Gram 17 sports a 17-inch WQXGA IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2,560×1,600 pixels. The Gram 16 features a 16-inch WQXGA IPS LCD with the same resolution as the 17-inch variant. Lastly, the Gram 14 sports a 14-inch WUXGA IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1,920×1,200 pixels. The company claims that the display’s on all three models have a 99 percent DCI-P3 coverage and 16:10 aspect ratio. They also feature a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio along with the ultra-narrow bezels and hidden hinge design.

Both the Gram 16 and Gram 17 are backed by a 80Wh battery, whereas, the Gram 14 is backed by a 72Wh battery. All the laptops feature a MIL-STD-810G military standard build. The 17-inch model weighs 1.35 kg, the 16-inch model weighs 1.19 kg, and the 14-inch model weighs 999 grams. All of these will run Microsoft‘s Windows 10 operating syste.