MacBook Air 2022 with M2 chip could come in these vibrant colours: Report

Apple is currently looking to redesign its MacBook Air according to various reports. The company is reportedly testing multiple prototypes of its next-generation MacBook Air with a colourful design and the M2 chip, and is expected to launch the notebook in the first half of 2022.

Some of the major changes that the new MacBook Air will come with include enhanced performance, colours and design. The company is also expected to be working on a low-end MacBook Pro and an all-new Mac Pro, both of which will launch next year.

According to tipster dylandkt, Apple M2 SoC will debut in the first half of 2022 alongside the colourful MacBook Air. He claims that the new MacBook Air will come in the same colour options as the new iMac, which was launched in April. The new MacBook Air 2022 could be offered in Green, Yellow, Orange, Pink, Purple, Blue and Silver colour options.

The tipster has also claimed that the M2 chip will be built on the same platform as the next-generation A15 chip. Apart from this, the company is also rumoured to be working on another M1X chip, which will launch later this year.

According to an earlier Bloomberg report, Apple is currently working on a higher-end redesigned MacBook Air, which could launch as soon as the end of 2021 and it would be powered by the successor to the M1 chipset. The next-gen chipset according to the report is codenamed Staten and is said to have faster computing cores compared to the M1. However, the number of cores would remain the same.

Apart from the new chipset and a design overhaul, not much is known about the upcoming MacBook Air. However, notable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has stated that Apple may use mini-LED displays on its MacBook Air models in 2022. But, he has not explained if these will be limited to the high-end models or across the lineup.