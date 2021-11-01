comscore Apple explains why MacBook Pros do not support Face ID, touchscreen
Apple’s VP of Mac and iPad product marketing Tom Boger said that Touch ID is better for the laptop for factor. He said that “Touch ID is more convenient on a laptop since your hands are already on the keyboard.”

Apple’s newly launched MacBook Pro models are most advanced devices than ever before. There are several new additions including the return of HDMI port and SD card, and also a new notched design, but there are some missing features as well. Apple has finally opened up on why the new MacBook Pro models do not include Face ID and touchscreen. Also Read - Apple likely to bring iMac Pro with M1 Pro, M1 Max silicon in the first half of 2022

The Cupertino based tech giant has introduced a new design with a notch similar to the latest iPhones. Soon after the release of the latest MacBook Pro models, Apple was criticised for still not including the Face ID support despite incorporating the notch. The tech giant has an answer for the same. Also Read - Apple seeks court to stay part of the Epic Games lawsuit injunction

In conversation with The Wall Street Journal, Apple’s VP of Mac and iPad product marketing Tom Boger said that Touch ID is better for the laptop for factor. He said that “Touch ID is more convenient on a laptop since your hands are already on the keyboard.” Also Read - Microsoft beats Apple to become the world's most valuable publicly-traded company

Some consumers took the comment positively while others still criticised for not incorporating such an important feature in the latest models. Windows users have been enjoying the face unlock feature for quite some time now with the help of Windows Hello. In most instances, Windows users prefer unlocking the laptop with face instead of finger. But Apple things otherwise.

macbook pro 2021 price in india rs 194900, macbook pro 2021 sale october 26, macbook pro 2021 specifications features apple unleashed event apple macbook pro 2021 price in india,apple macbook pro 2021 specifications,apple macbook pro 2021,new macbook pro,apple macbook pro,14 inch macbook pro,16 inch macbook pro,apple unleashed event,apple event,apple,macos monterey, macbookpro 14-inch, apple india online, macbook

Besides the missing support for Face unlock, Apple has also been criticised for not including touchscreen in this MacBook Pro as well. Stating the reason for this decision, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, John Ternus, said that the company is focusing on “indirect input on the MacBook”. He also said that the touchscreen technology will be limited to iPads. Ternus said, “we make the world’s best touch computer on an iPad. It’s totally optimized for that. And the Mac is totally optimized for indirect input. We haven’t really felt a reason to change that.”

The new MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max are available for purchase in India on apple.com/in/store and select Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers. In India, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro model starts at Rs 194900, and Rs 175,410 for education. While the 16-inch MacBook Pro model starts at Rs 239,900, and Rs 215,910 for education.

