MacBook Pro new models are expected to debut at Apple Event 2021 today. Apple Unleashed is scheduled for Monday at 10:30 PM IST (10 AM PT). While the tech giant's October event is just a few hours away, fresh leaks on the line unveiled the new MacBook Pro lineup design in all its glory.

A Chinese tipster TiAmo leaked images of the purported new MacBook Pro models on the micro-blogging site, Weibo. The tipster even shared details on the new laptop line internals. Here's everything that is hovering on the e-hub at the moment.

Apple MacBook Pro leak suggest display notch, new chipset

Fresh information on the line tip the new Apple MacBook Pro series to feature a small notch on top at the centre. As per reports, the notch would accommodate a 1080p webcam, a True Tone sensor, and a microphone. A few concept renders were designed based on the leaks by MacRumors.

While notch is nothing on iPhone (since 2017), in case the report turns out to be true it would be a different affair altogether. “The center of a Mac display is often empty because menubar items don’t extend that far out. As the new MacBook Pros are also expected to use mini-LED technology it is also possible that Apple tints the menubar black on these models to blend in the true blacks of the screen content with the physical notch area,” 9to5Mac reports.

As for the specs, reports speculate that the MacBook Pro 2021 models might arrive in two screen sizes- 14-inch, and 16-inch. The laptops are tipped to get slim-bezel LED panels and more ports (HDMI, SD ports to likely make a return) than the previous iteration. As for the hardware, Mark Gurman reports that Apple may be integrating new chipsets on the latest Mac models. As per Gurman, the chips will come under the moniker M1 Pro and M1 Max but there could be a possibility for Apple to ditch the naming convention to avoid any confusion. He says that the Mi Pro could have a 16-core GPU, while the M1 Max may have a 32-core GPU. Further, the 14-inch MacBook Pro might replace the higher-end 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Besides the new laptops, leaks suggest that Apple could introduce AirPods 3 at the event. The third-generation AirPods might feature a shorter stem than the previous model, although other features are under the lid. As mentioned earlier, the Apple Unleashed event will kick start at 10:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for our live coverage at BGR India.