comscore macOS Big Sur available for all Mac users: How to install | BGR India
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • macOS Big Sur available for free download for all Mac users
News

macOS Big Sur available for free download for all Mac users

Laptops

macOS Big Sur update is available for download for all Mac users around the globe for free. Here's how you can download and install the update on your Mac.

macos big sur

Apple releases macOS Big Sur for all Mac users around the world today. This is the biggest ever update released for Mac users in years together. Until now, the software update was available in beta but starting today the macOS Big Sur update is available for free for all Mac users. Also Read - Apple's foldable iPhone will put an end to iPad mini: Report

Apple announced details of macOS Big Sur for the first time at WWDC 2020 virtual event. Some of the key features of the desktop operating system — redesigned interface, enhancements for Safari, Messages and Maps, host of new privacy features. Also Read - iPhone SE 2021 launch reportedly delayed: COVID-19 not the reason this time

The new design that Big Sur offers makes navigation easier and puts more controls at users’ fingertips. The new update also brings more personal experience to Safari while browsing the web including new customizable start page which allows users to add a personal background image, reading list, iCloud tab and many more. Safari can now also detect and translate an entire web page from seven languages. Also Read - macOS Big Sur: How to install macOS Big Sur update on your Mac

macOS Big Sur compatible Macs

As far as compatibility is concerned the macOS Big Sur is available on a range of Mac models including the newly launched Macs powered by Apple M1 chip. The macOS Big Sur compatible Mac machines include — MacBook 2015 and later models, MacBook Air 2013 and later models, MacBook Pro late 2013 and later models, Mac Mini 2014 and later models, iMac 2014 and later models, iMac Pro 2017 and later models and lastly Mac Pro 2013 and later models.

How to download macOS Big Sur

Downloading the macOS Big Sur official update is as easy as it can get. Apple usually seeds a new macOS update automatically. If you haven’t received the update yet you can head over to the System Preferences and then click on Software Update in the Apple menu situated at the top-left corner of your Mac’s screen. You can then head over to the About This Mac option from the Apple menu and click on the Software Update option.  If this process doesn’t seem convenient you can head over to the App Store and download the macOS Big Sur update directly from there.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 13, 2020 9:26 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 13, 2020 9:33 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

macOS Big Sur update available for free download for all Mac users
Laptops
macOS Big Sur update available for free download for all Mac users
Best smartwatches, fitness bands under Rs 5,000 to gift this Diwali

Photo Gallery

Best smartwatches, fitness bands under Rs 5,000 to gift this Diwali

Best smartwatches and fitness bands under Rs 5,000 to gift this festive season

Photo Gallery

Best smartwatches and fitness bands under Rs 5,000 to gift this festive season

Lenovo Legion 5i 10th Gen Core i7 review

Reviews

Lenovo Legion 5i 10th Gen Core i7 review

Honor 10X Lite launched globally, here are the details

News

Honor 10X Lite launched globally, here are the details

MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC launched to bring 5G capabilities to low-cost phones

News

MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC launched to bring 5G capabilities to low-cost phones

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

MediaTek teases another premium 6nm chipset

Realme 7 5G could launch soon as a global version of Realme V5 5G

Apple iPhone SE 3 may have 6-inch display and TouchID

Moto E7 renders leaked online, show key specs

Vivo X60 series live images surface, show key details

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

macOS Big Sur update available for free download for all Mac users

Laptops

macOS Big Sur update available for free download for all Mac users
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
How to upgrade your Mac to macOS Big Sur

How To

How to upgrade your Mac to macOS Big Sur
Apple's foldable iPhone will put an end to iPad mini: Report

News

Apple's foldable iPhone will put an end to iPad mini: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Quiz Answers 13 November 2020 : फ्लिपकार्ट पर इन पांच सवालों के जवाब देकर जीतें शानदार इनाम

BSNL ने लॉन्च किया नया ब्रॉडबेंड प्लान, मिलेगा 60Mbps की स्पीड और 3300GB डाटा

Samsung ने Exynos 1080 5nm 5G चिपसेट को मिड रेंज स्मार्टफोन्स के लिए किया लॉन्च

Honor 10X Lite हुआ लॉन्च, 48MP क्वाड रियर कैमरा समेत ये हैं फीचर्स, जानें कीमत

PUBG Mobile की हो रही है भारत में वापसी, भारतीय वर्जन में ये होंगे बड़े बदलाव

Latest Videos

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Features

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look
How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

News

MediaTek teases another premium 6nm chipset
News
MediaTek teases another premium 6nm chipset
Realme 7 5G could launch soon as a global version of Realme V5 5G

Mobiles

Realme 7 5G could launch soon as a global version of Realme V5 5G
Apple iPhone SE 3 may have 6-inch display and TouchID

Mobiles

Apple iPhone SE 3 may have 6-inch display and TouchID
Moto E7 renders leaked online, show key specs

News

Moto E7 renders leaked online, show key specs
Vivo X60 series live images surface, show key details

News

Vivo X60 series live images surface, show key details

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers