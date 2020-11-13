Apple releases macOS Big Sur for all Mac users around the world today. This is the biggest ever update released for Mac users in years together. Until now, the software update was available in beta but starting today the macOS Big Sur update is available for free for all Mac users. Also Read - Apple's foldable iPhone will put an end to iPad mini: Report

Apple announced details of macOS Big Sur for the first time at WWDC 2020 virtual event. Some of the key features of the desktop operating system — redesigned interface, enhancements for Safari, Messages and Maps, host of new privacy features.

The new design that Big Sur offers makes navigation easier and puts more controls at users' fingertips. The new update also brings more personal experience to Safari while browsing the web including new customizable start page which allows users to add a personal background image, reading list, iCloud tab and many more. Safari can now also detect and translate an entire web page from seven languages.

macOS Big Sur compatible Macs

As far as compatibility is concerned the macOS Big Sur is available on a range of Mac models including the newly launched Macs powered by Apple M1 chip. The macOS Big Sur compatible Mac machines include — MacBook 2015 and later models, MacBook Air 2013 and later models, MacBook Pro late 2013 and later models, Mac Mini 2014 and later models, iMac 2014 and later models, iMac Pro 2017 and later models and lastly Mac Pro 2013 and later models.

How to download macOS Big Sur

Downloading the macOS Big Sur official update is as easy as it can get. Apple usually seeds a new macOS update automatically. If you haven’t received the update yet you can head over to the System Preferences and then click on Software Update in the Apple menu situated at the top-left corner of your Mac’s screen. You can then head over to the About This Mac option from the Apple menu and click on the Software Update option. If this process doesn’t seem convenient you can head over to the App Store and download the macOS Big Sur update directly from there.