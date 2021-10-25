Apple is all set to roll out the public release of macOS Monterey today (25 October) in India. The main highlights of macOS Monterey include Universal Control, the addition of the Shortcuts app, redesign of Safari and more. It brings in a number of features including Universal Control, which allows users to use the same mouse and keyboard to control a Mac and an iPad. The company has also brought its Shortcuts app to the Mac with this update. Also Read - Apple's November launch event delayed to 2022: Report

macOS Monterey supported devices: Full list

Below is the list of the compatible devices:

iMac (late 2015 and later)

iMac Pro (2017 and later)

Mac Pro (late 2013 and later)

Mac Mini (late 2014 and later)

MacBook Pro (early 2015 and later)

MacBook Air (early 2015 and later)

MacBook (early 2016 and later)

macOS Monterey: What’s new

In addition to the shortcut app and Universal Control feature, the new operating system also revamps the Safari app. The redesigned app now lets users group tabs and categorise them to declutter the windows. According to Apple, tab groups can also be dragged and dropped in emails. With the new update, the tab on iPhone has also been redesigned.

macOS Monterey has also introduced AirPlay to Mac so that the users can play and share movies, music, games, images, presentations from their iPhone or iPad right to their Mac. The new Live Text feature allows users to perform different functions like copy and paste, lookup and translate. It works in Photos, Screenshot, Quick Look and Safari.

Apple has also announced SharPlay that will allow for group listening, watching and screensharing, all via FaceTime. It has also got a new option that will let users create links so that they can use it cross-platform across web and non-iOS devices. FaceTime will also come with a new Portrait mode.