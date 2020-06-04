Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its first Mi Notebook in India on June 11, which is next week. The Chinese brand has officially shared a short video on Twitter, teasing how much battery life the upcoming Mi laptop will offer to users. The company is revealing new details on an everyday basis to maintain the hype. The latest teaser hints that the Mi Notebook will deliver up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The brand didn’t reveal any other details regarding the device. The post just says that the Mi Notebook will offer an “Epic battery performance. However, there are a few other brands too which offer laptops with 12-hour battery life. Xiaomi offers a wide range of laptops under Redmi and Mi branding in China. It is being rumored that RedmiBook 13 could be launched in India with Mi branding on June 11.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Camera Review

This RedmiBook laptop is claimed to deliver 11 hours of video playback on a single charge. It comes with a 13.3-inch display with Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It offers a 10th generation Intel processor and 40Whr cell with 65W power adapter. Xiaomi could launch its recently launched RedmiBook 16 or 14 with Mi branding. Xiaomi India recently revealed that the upcoming Mi Notebook will have slim bezels and a high screen-to-body ratio.

The three latest RedmiBook 16 and 14 in China come with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The 16-inch edition sports a large 46Whr battery, which Xiaomi says can deliver battery life of up to 12 hours. They are powered by AMD’s latest Zen2 architecture Ryzen 4000 series processors, with up to Ryzen 7 4700U clocked at 2.0GHz. It has a maximum dynamic acceleration frequency of 4.1GHz.

The RedmiBook 16 Ruilong Edition price is set at RMB 3,799, which translates to Rs 42,420 in India. This price is for the 16GB RAM + 512 storage model. The RedmiBook 14 will be available at a discounted price of RMB 3,699 (roughly Rs 39,240). It will be interesting to see how Xiaomi plans to disrupt the laptop segment in India.