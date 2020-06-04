comscore Mi Notebook official video reveal 12 hours of battery life: Check details
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Mi Notebook official video hints at 12 hours of battery life ahead of India launch
News

Mi Notebook official video hints at 12 hours of battery life ahead of India launch

Laptops

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its first Mi Notebook in India on June 11, which is next week. The Chinese brand has officially shared a short video on Twitter, teasing how much battery life the upcom

  • Published: June 4, 2020 10:00 PM IST

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its first Mi Notebook in India on June 11, which is next week. The Chinese brand has officially shared a short video on Twitter, teasing how much battery life the upcoming Mi laptop will offer to users. The company is revealing new details on an everyday basis to maintain the hype. The latest teaser hints that the Mi Notebook will deliver up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The brand didn’t reveal any other details regarding the device. The post just says that the Mi Notebook will offer an “Epic battery performance. However, there are a few other brands too which offer laptops with 12-hour battery life. Xiaomi offers a wide range of laptops under Redmi and Mi branding in China. It is being rumored that RedmiBook 13 could be launched in India with Mi branding on June 11.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Camera Review

This RedmiBook laptop is claimed to deliver 11 hours of video playback on a single charge. It comes with a 13.3-inch display with Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It offers a 10th generation Intel processor and 40Whr cell with 65W power adapter. Xiaomi could launch its recently launched RedmiBook 16 or 14 with Mi branding. Xiaomi India recently revealed that the upcoming Mi Notebook will have slim bezels and a high screen-to-body ratio.

The three latest RedmiBook 16 and 14 in China come with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The 16-inch edition sports a large 46Whr battery, which Xiaomi says can deliver battery life of up to 12 hours. They are powered by AMD’s latest Zen2 architecture Ryzen 4000 series processors, with up to Ryzen 7 4700U clocked at 2.0GHz. It has a maximum dynamic acceleration frequency of 4.1GHz.

The RedmiBook 16 Ruilong Edition price is set at RMB 3,799, which translates to Rs 42,420 in India. This price is for the 16GB RAM + 512 storage model. The RedmiBook 14 will be available at a discounted price of RMB 3,699 (roughly Rs 39,240). It will be interesting to see how Xiaomi plans to disrupt the laptop segment in India.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 4, 2020 10:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription will soon be available for Reliance Jio users
Telecom
Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription will soon be available for Reliance Jio users
CES 2021 to take place in person in Las Vegas in January

News

CES 2021 to take place in person in Las Vegas in January

ZTE Axon 11 4G unveiled with Helio P70: Specifications, features

News

ZTE Axon 11 4G unveiled with Helio P70: Specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite coming to India soon

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite coming to India soon

Google faces $5 billion lawsuit for tracking users in privacy mode

News

Google faces $5 billion lawsuit for tracking users in privacy mode

Most Popular

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

CES 2021 to take place in person in Las Vegas in January

ZTE Axon 11 4G unveiled with Helio P70: Specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite coming to India soon

Google faces $5 billion lawsuit for tracking users in privacy mode

Mitron app could return to Google Play Store

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2020

Work from home: A look at top video calling applications

OnePlus Domin8 pairs pro cricketers, gamers with OnePlus 8

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mi Notebook official video hints at 12 hours of battery life ahead of India launch

Laptops

Mi Notebook official video hints at 12 hours of battery life ahead of India launch
Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Features

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity
Poco F2 Pro pop-up camera undergoes nasty durability test

News

Poco F2 Pro pop-up camera undergoes nasty durability test
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro available with 1,500 discount offer

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro available with 1,500 discount offer
Xiaomi Redmi 9 live image, specs allegedly leaked online

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 live image, specs allegedly leaked online

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनर ने चोरी चुपके लॉन्च किया सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

PUBG Mobile ने जारी किया नया अपडेट, मिलेंगे कई नए फीचर्स

शाओमी इस दमदार स्मार्टफोन पर दे रही डिस्काउंट, कम कीमत पर खरीद सकते हैं फोन

Realme X3 स्मार्टफोन की मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस लीक, भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy A31 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत

Latest Videos

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

CES 2021 to take place in person in Las Vegas in January
News
CES 2021 to take place in person in Las Vegas in January
ZTE Axon 11 4G unveiled with Helio P70: Specifications, features

News

ZTE Axon 11 4G unveiled with Helio P70: Specifications, features
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite coming to India soon

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite coming to India soon
Google faces $5 billion lawsuit for tracking users in privacy mode

News

Google faces $5 billion lawsuit for tracking users in privacy mode
Mitron app could return to Google Play Store

News

Mitron app could return to Google Play Store