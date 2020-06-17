comscore Mi NoteBook 14, Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition sale today at 12PM
Mi NoteBook 14, Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition sale starts in India today at 12PM

The Mi NoteBook 14 is priced in India starting at an inaugural price of Rs 41,999 for the 256GB SSD SKU.

  • Published: June 17, 2020 4:30 AM IST
Mi NoteBook 14

Xiaomi will start selling its Mi NoteBook series laptops in India from today. The company launched high-end Mi Notebook Horizon Edition laptops as well as the more affordable Mi Notebook 14 in India last week. The affordable laptops start at Rs 41,999, but under the introductory offer until next month, July 16. The company will revise the price afterwards. Here’s everything you need to know about the Mi Laptops sale for today. Also Read - Mysterious new Xiaomi smartphone could be the Redmi K40 or Mi CC10

Mi NoteBook 14 series: Pricing and offers

The Mi NoteBook 14 is priced in India starting at an inaugural price of Rs 41,999 for the 256GB variant, Rs 44,999 for the 512GB variant, and Rs 47,999 for the 512GB variant with Nvidia Graphics. Meanwhile, the Horizon Edition is priced starting at Rs 54,999 for the i5 variant and Rs 59,999 for the i7 variant. All customers who buy one of the laptops with an HDFC bank card will get a cashback of Rs 2,000. As of now, Xiaomi is selling these through mi.com. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A स्मार्टफोन MediaTek Helio G80 चिपसेट के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Mi Notebook

Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition specifications

The laptop features a 14-inch display with Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. This is encased in the footprint of a 13-inch laptop. The Anti-glare display is easy to watch at under direct light, even from the sun. The Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition will also be powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i7 1051U processor with Intel Hyper-Threading technology and will come paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM. There is also an Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU unit. The Mi NoteBook will also have 512GB SSD storage and will come with the latest Windows 10. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro+ flagship to arrive with 120Hz display and 65W charging

The laptop itself has a sleek and lightweight yet tough design. It features a well-balanced weight distribution, allowing you to open it with a single finger. There are also stereo speakers on the laptop, along with two USB 3.1 ports and one USB 2.0 port, along with HDMI, 3.5mm and USB Type-C ports. It weighs just 1.35 Kgs. It will feature a big 46 Wh battery with 65W charger.

Mi NoteBook 14 specifications

Xiaomi also launched the standard Mi NoteBook 14 in India. The laptop features a 14-inch display with Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop will also be powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and be available in three variants. Two of these variants will feature Intel UHD graphics with 256GB and 512GB storage, and a higher-end third variant will feature Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
